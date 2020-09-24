Nicole Kidman Still Furious Over Princess Diana's Crush On Tom Cruise?

First of all, the timelines don’t match up. The book that contained the anecdote about Princess Diana meeting Tom Cruise and finding him handsome was published in 2007. Cruise and Kidman divorced in 2001. Of course, Kidman could have noticed Princess Diana’s interest in her then-husband at the time, but what sense does it make for the actress to hold a grudge against a dead woman for liking her husband, whom she’s no longer married to? Especially since she’s clearly moved on with her new husband. Nothing about this story makes any sense.