Nicole Kidman Starring As Terri Irwin In Steve Irwin Biopic?

Terri Irwin is also a favorite target of this tabloid. It claimed Irwin, Crowe, and Sharon Stone were in a love triangle. A month later, it claimed Irwin had her heart broken by Crowe. Gossip Cop has repeatedly busted the rumor that Crowe and Irwin are not romantically involved. If a biopic is secretly in production, then you have to wonder how only New Idea would know about it when no other paper does. Since its track record with Kidman and Irwin stories is so rotten, Gossip Cop believes this story is bogus.