Nicole Kidman Jealous of Rita Ora Flirting With Keith Urban On The Australian ‘Voice’?

Is Nicole Kidman worried her husband, Keith Urban, is getting too close to Rita Ora on The Voice? One tabloid insists the coaches’ “close friendship” is raising eyebrows on-set. Gossip Cop investigates.

Nicole Kidman Worried By Keith Urban And Rita Ora’s ‘Electric Chemistry’?

This week, New Idea reports Nicole Kidman is concerned about Keith Urban’s “close friendship” with Rita Ora. Urban and Ora are both coaches on the Australian version of The Voice, and sources tell the tabloid that their chemistry on-set is “electric.” An insider dishes, “They got along quite well,” adding, “It was one of those situations where Rita had arrived and was quite unfamiliar with everything, so she stuck to Keith very closely.”

The magazine explains that Urban and Ora first met at the 2018 ARIA Awards and have been close ever since. “As the bigger ‘international’ stars on the show, they just had more in common and it really allowed for great on-screen banter as well,” the snitch reveals. The tabloid notes that fans are reacting well to Ora and Urban’s banter as well. “Keith and Rita are amazing, they’re so cute — and such great coaches,” one viewer mused online. “Rita and Keith are hilarious — they’re so fun to watch together,” added another.

The outlet insists Kidman has been wary of Ora ever since it was announced she and Urban would be on the show together. “Keith is so charming, and naturally people become besotted with him. Nicole knows that. She’s just cautious, as always, and prefers not to see her husband have puppy dog eyes for anyone else,” the tipster shares.

Finally, the magazine adds that Kidman is still wary of Urban and his female co-stars since his “flirt-fest” with Jennifer Lopez during his American Idol days. “It’s all in the past, but Nicole is just focused on making sure Keith does the right thing by her and enjoys his time as a coach — sans flirting!” the insider concludes.

Nicole Kidman Worried Rita Ora Is ‘Besotted’ With Keith Urban?

So, is it true Kidman’s stress levels are “through the roof” over Urban and Ora’s friendship? We seriously doubt that’s the case. When Kidman was asked if Urban ever gets jealous of her co-stars, Kidman said, “My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved.” She even added, “he’s got his own career that he’s completely absorbed in.”

According to Kidman herself, there is strong trust between her and her husband when it comes to their careers. We seriously doubt Kidman is obsessing over his every interaction with Ora when she insists she and Urban take a hands-off approach to each other’s work.

Furthermore, the magazine completely fails to mention that Ora is spoken for. After months of speculation, Ora confirmed her relationship with superstar director Taika Waititi. The couple walked the red carpet together earlier this month, and they cuddled up while celebrating Waititi’s birthday together. Why would Kidman be worried when Ora is spoken for? It’s clear the tabloid just wanted to insinuate drama into Kidman and Urban’s marriage.

The Tabloid On Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban

We wouldn’t trust anything New Idea has to say about Kidman and Urban’s marriage anyway. Just last year, the tabloid claimed Kidman was worried about Urban working with singer LeAnn Rimes. Then the magazine reported Kidman and Urban were planning to adopt a baby. And more recently, the outlet alleged Kidman was trying to keep Urban away from Ora. Obviously, New Idea is no authority on Kidman and Urban’s marriage.