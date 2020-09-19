Nicole Kidman Refused To Perform With Husband Keith Urban For The ACM Awards?

At best, this is just an incompetent bit of writing. After all, this is the same magazine that has, on separate occasions, incorrectly said that Kidman and Urban were having a miracle baby or just plain ol' pregnant last year. At worst, it's sexist, infantilizing, and insulting, and while it's an awful way to treat anyone, it's even more bizarre to write in such a derogatory tone for one of the most distinguished actors in the world. Fortunately, it's also just as obvious that Kidman's confidence and life are totally unrelated to whatever drivel this tabloid comes up with, but it's still worth shutting down this type of gossip regardless.