Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon Friendship Ending Over '9 Perfect Strangers?'

Is Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman’s friendship over after Kidman didn't involve her Big Little Lies co-star in her latest project? A report from one tabloid this week claims this is the case. Gossip Cop has looked into the rumor and found several red flags.
Woman’s Day is predicting that the friendship between Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman is all but over this week. Kidman’s latest project, 9 Perfect Strangers, which the Australian actress is starring in and producing, is apparently the catalyst tearing these famous friends apart. Witherspoon is allegedly upset with her Big Little Lies co-star for not only taking on the project but for moving the production to Australia.
Sources tell the outlet Kidman “must have known there was no way Reese would be able to join her,” adding that Witherspoon has three kids. The source goes on to claim that Witherspoon has also been “struggling a little bit” in her marriage to husband Jim Toth, which is supposedly another reason why participating in the New South Wales production would be impossible for her. “I certainly wouldn’t blame Reese if she thought she was being deliberately cut out, and that is definitely the gossip among Hollywood circles,” the source continues.
Adding to Witherspoon’s supposed displeasure is the fact that she was the one to introduce Kidman and Australian author Liane Moriarty, who wrote the two novels Big Little Lies and 9 Perfect Strangers are based on. “Reese was the one who cultivated a creative relationship with Liane initially. It was something she was very proud of,” the source reveals, adding, “to have Nic and Liane not only go it alone but also take production a world away from her in Australia where she has no hope of being involved, must hurt.” What really hurts is this overly dramatic and overly speculative reporting.
It comes as no surprise to us here at Gossip Cop that Woman’s Day would report utter nonsense about both Witherspoon and Kidman, since that’s exactly what it’s been doing for years. This is the same outlet, after all, that reported that Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon’s “egos” were delaying the Season 2 premiere of Big Little Lies. That was entirely false, as are these current allegations.
It was announced in July 2018 that Kidman would be starring in and producing 9 Perfect Strangers. This news broke while production was still ongoing during Season 2 of Big Little Lies, meaning that it would be hard for Witherspoon to miss. Why would her lack of involvement in the project suddenly start bothering Witherspoon so much two years later? Besides, both Moriarty and Kidman are Australian, so it makes sense that they would choose to set 9 Perfect Strangers in their shared homeland. A last detail that stuck out to Gossip Cop was the way the so-called “sources” spoke about Witherspoon’s supposed feelings. “I wouldn’t blame Reese if,” being excluded “must hurt,” this suspicious tipster is simply speculating about something they have no idea about.
That’s pretty par for the course when it comes to Woman’s Day. The outlet can’t seem to stop making up stories, specifically about Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon’s friendship. For instance, the outlet claimed Kidman had been “dumped” by pals Laura Dern and Witherspoon. Gossip Cop determined the story was totally bogus. Tabloids like this one thrive on spreading misinformation and gossip.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.