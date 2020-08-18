Nicole Kidman Makes 'Surprise Move' Back To Australia?

Nicole Isn't Returning To The Land Down Under

Gossip Cop has already corrected the narrative that Kidman is moving to Australia. The same tabloid alleged a few weeks ago that the actress was joined by her husband because he was trying to save their failing marriage. Gossip Cop corrected the story at the time and now, the outlet is clsaiming the actress has permanently moved to her homeland. Weirdly, the story makes no mention of Kidman and Urban’s supposed marriage problems. Also, it has been confirmed that Kidman is just shooting the upcoming show which is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. The actress isn’t living in Australia permanently.