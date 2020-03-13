Nicole Kidman Worried About Keith Urban Relapsing On Tour?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Nicole Kidman worried about Keith Urban relapsing on his concert tour? That’s the ridiculous story one of the tabloids is pushing. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

The country star has been sober since 2006, but according to the Globe, his wife fears he might fall off the wagon while touring around the world. An unknown insider tells the magazine that Kidman “remains worried since she can’t be out there with him” and “can’t help but think that he’ll fall back on his bad-old ways someday.”

The majority of the outlet’s story is filled with Urban’s past history with substance abuse, which included a few stints in rehab. The Australian singer got clean shortly after marrying Kidman in 2006, and he’s credited his wife with helping him quit drugs and alcohol. This all went down nearly 14 years ago, but the outlet sells its story as if it’s an ongoing issue. An anonymous source maintains that the couple’s marriage continues to suffer, despite Urban’s issues being well behind him.

Gossip Cop isn’t sure how many years of sobriety Urban will need before the gossip media stops peddling this phony scenario. As recently as November, we busted the Globe’s sister publication, OK!, for falsely claiming Kidman was worried about Urban relapsing during his Las Vegas residency. In February of last year, the National Enquirer published a bogus article about Kidman joining Urban on tour to make sure he stayed sober.

In 2018, New Idea made up a story about Kidman sending Urban to rehab following a near relapse. Gossip Cop has debunked so many variations of this theme that we recently dedicated an entire article to all the wrong rumors about Kidman questioning Urban’s sobriety. This ongoing saga remains untrue, despite how many different ways the gossip media attempts to sell it.

This latest take on the subject, like the rest of them, is based on the word of an unidentified tipster. Gossip Cop checked in with Kidman’s spokesperson, who assures us there’s “no truth” to it. The actress’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on her behalf, confirms she’s not worried about her husband relapsing on his concert tour. Urban has maintained his sobriety and a successful music career since getting clean in 2006. Why would any of this be an issue on his 2020 tour? It wouldn’t be, but the tabloids aren’t particularly concerned with logic.

As for the Globe, this is the same outlet that Gossip Cop busted in 2018 for falsely claiming Kidman was filing for divorce from Urban. To say the tabloid shouldn’t be trusted is an understatement.