Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Ellen DeGeneres wears an all white suit on the red carpet News Ellen DeGeneres Missing Today’s ‘Ellen Show’ Episode, This Is Who’s Replacing Her

Ellen DeGeneres is apparently enjoying a long weekend since she’s missed both her Friday and Monday taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On Friday, she had tWitch fill in for her, and today, comedian Tiffany Haddish is stepping in. The talk show host has previously relied on those two to guest host her show in […]

 by Brianna Morton
Katie Holmes in a tie dye mask and black coat Celebrities Katie Holmes, Alex Rodriguez Sharing ‘Sneaky Visits’ Amid Breakups?

Alex Rodriguez’s dating life has been rocky after his engagement to Jennifer Lopez dissolved in March. However, one tabloid is reporting the former New York Yankee is moving on with another high-profile actress, Katie Holmes. Gossip Cop investigates. Are Katie Holmes And Alex Rodriguez An Item? “A-Rod’s Sneaky Visits To Katie” a headline in this […]

 by Cortland Ann
Nicole Kidman in a red dress with Keith Urban in a black suit Baby Buzz Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Ready To Have Baby #3?

Are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban planning to have their third child together? That’s the story one tabloid’s pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban ‘Take A Baby Step’? This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports that Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, are finally ready to add a […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Mischa Barton on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in 2017 Celebrities Mischa Barton 2021: What The Former ‘O.C.’ Star Is Doing Now

In the early 2000s, Mischa Barton was one of the hottest stars on the Hollywood scene. Thanks to the success of the Fox teen drama The O.C., the young actress was instantly thrust into the paparazzi-filled spotlight when she was just 17 years old. But after leaving the hit show in 2006, Barton became a […]

 by Jane Andrews
Baby Buzz

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Ready To Have Baby #3?

A
Ariel Gordon
10:00 am, June 28, 2021
Nicole Kidman in a red dress with Keith Urban in a black suit
(Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban planning to have their third child together? That’s the story one tabloid’s pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban ‘Take A Baby Step’?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports that Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, are finally ready to add a third baby to their brood. An insider tells the tabloid, “They got through lockdown together in Australia, and now that they’re back in America they are more in love than ever,” adding, “It’s the perfect time to start trying!”

Kidman and Urban already share two daughters, and Kidman has two children from her marriage to Tom Cruise. “Their feeling is — better now than never. They’ll likely go the surrogate route, but they have the funds and the time to get this up and running!” The source goes on to say the couple misses raising their little ones from infanthood and believe they can do it again as long as they fit it around Urban’s touring schedule.

“They both want a boy,” the insider concludes. “She intends to go with him on tour so they’ll be able to squeeze in meetings and appointments, no problem. Another baby has been on their wish list for the longest time, so this is a dream come true!”

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Get Ready For Baby No. 3?

So, is it true Kidman and Urban have been preparing to have another baby? While anything’s possible, it doesn’t seem to be the case. We don’t doubt they loved raising their two girls, but they don’t seem to have an intentions of going through it all again. Kidman once said in an interview that Urban is “maxed out” with their current brood and she doesn’t think they’d be having any more kids. That sort of puts a downer on the tabloid’s claim that they’ve been dying to have another baby.

The National Enquirer isn’t the best source when it comes to baby news. Last year, the tabloid claimed that Heidi Klum was pregnant with her fifth child. Then, the outlet alleged that Miranda Lambert saved her marriage with her pregnancy. And more recently, the publication asserted Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were going for baby number four. Since none of these stories turned out to be accurate, we doubt there’s any truth to this claim about Kidman.

More News From Gossip Cop

Nicole Kidman’s Ankle Injury Could ‘Cripple Career’?

Chris, Liam Hemsworth ‘Wooing’ Nicole Kidman Despite Keith Urban’s Protests?

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon Friendship Ending Over ‘9 Perfect Strangers?’

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.