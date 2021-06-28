Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Ready To Have Baby #3?

Are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban planning to have their third child together? That’s the story one tabloid’s pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban ‘Take A Baby Step’?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports that Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, are finally ready to add a third baby to their brood. An insider tells the tabloid, “They got through lockdown together in Australia, and now that they’re back in America they are more in love than ever,” adding, “It’s the perfect time to start trying!”

Kidman and Urban already share two daughters, and Kidman has two children from her marriage to Tom Cruise. “Their feeling is — better now than never. They’ll likely go the surrogate route, but they have the funds and the time to get this up and running!” The source goes on to say the couple misses raising their little ones from infanthood and believe they can do it again as long as they fit it around Urban’s touring schedule.

“They both want a boy,” the insider concludes. “She intends to go with him on tour so they’ll be able to squeeze in meetings and appointments, no problem. Another baby has been on their wish list for the longest time, so this is a dream come true!”

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Get Ready For Baby No. 3?

So, is it true Kidman and Urban have been preparing to have another baby? While anything’s possible, it doesn’t seem to be the case. We don’t doubt they loved raising their two girls, but they don’t seem to have an intentions of going through it all again. Kidman once said in an interview that Urban is “maxed out” with their current brood and she doesn’t think they’d be having any more kids. That sort of puts a downer on the tabloid’s claim that they’ve been dying to have another baby.

The National Enquirer isn’t the best source when it comes to baby news. Last year, the tabloid claimed that Heidi Klum was pregnant with her fifth child. Then, the outlet alleged that Miranda Lambert saved her marriage with her pregnancy. And more recently, the publication asserted Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were going for baby number four. Since none of these stories turned out to be accurate, we doubt there’s any truth to this claim about Kidman.

