Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Ready To Adopt After IVF Didn’t Work?

Are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ready to welcome a baby boy into their home via adoption? That was one tabloid’s story a year ago. Gossip Cop is checking back in on the rumor.

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Struggling To Conceive?

Twelve months ago, the Globe reported that after years of IVF treatments, Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, have decided to stop trying to conceive a child together and just adopt. An insider told the tabloid, “Nicole was heartbroken that she wasn’t able to get pregnant after many years of trying and going through IVF.” But Urban reportedly wasn’t ready to give up on having another child together, and asked his wife, “Why don’t we adopt?”

Kidman was hardly a stranger to the adoption process, as she adopted two children with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. The tabloid also argued that Kidman was further inspired by her experience playing an adoptive mother in the film Lion. “Nicole has always thought adoption was a beautiful way to create and expand a family, and there are so many children in need of a good home,” explained the tabloid’s inside source.

Kidman and Urban were reportedly “looking for a boy from newborn age to three years old.” Urban was ecstatic to finally have a son, and adoption was “the logical way to do it,” as the insider put it. The couple had reportedly hit a rough patch in 2019, but “spending quality time together has brought Nicole and Keith closer together than ever before.” The rest of the family was apparently on board with the decision and eager to open their home to a child in need. “They can’t wait to have a son, and Sunday and Faith are thrilled that they’re going to have a little brother, too!” exclaimed the source.

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Welcome Home Baby Boy?

So, did Kidman and Urban ever adopt a baby boy? Absolutely not, and it’s clear they never planned to. While it was a nice sentiment, and it’s clear Kidman is an advocate for adoption, it’s obvious one year later that they were never looking to adopt another child.

Nicole Kidman has expressed before that she and Keith Urban are content with the current size of their family. Kidman once stated that while they might have considered having another baby if they had met earlier in their lives, she believes their family is “maxed out” at the moment. The report lazily relied on a character Kidman once played instead of deferring to the actress’ real life. Obviously, there was never any truth to the story if the tabloid was using fictional versions of Kidman to support its story.

Besides, both Kidman and Urban appear quite busy in their careers. Kidman has plenty of projects in the works, including a new Hulu series titled Nine Perfect Strangers, and a biopic of I Love Lucy star Lucille Ball entitled Being the Ricardos. Keith Urban is also releasing new music and is planning a world tour this summer. It’s clear that the couple is focusing on their careers and have other goals that are not related to expanding their family.

The Tabloids On Nicole Kidman

The tabloids have a bad rap sheet when it comes to reporting on Kidman. Magazines love to imply that Kidman is jealous of Urban working with other women. New Idea also claimed recently that Kidman and Javier Bardem were getting a bit too close on the set of Being the Ricardos, a rumor that Gossip Cop debunked at the time. New Idea also alleged that Kidman was going to be maid of honor at Naomi Watts’ wedding, which of course wasn’t true since Watts wasn’t even getting married. Obviously, these publications have a bad habit of using Kidman’s name to sell magazines, even if they don’t have a shred of truth to report on.

