Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Planning Adoption?

Nicole Kidman is the proud mother of four children, but is the actress looking to expand her brood? A tabloid claims that Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, are hoping to adopt a boy. Gossip Cop investigates the report.
According to New Idea, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have a baby secret. The tabloid claims that the actress isn’t giving up on having more children now that her youngest daughter, Faith, is 10 years old. The publication asserts that Kidman and Urban are “inspired” to begin the process of adoption and are working with agencies for the “perfect” baby boy. What caused the Aquaman actress’ eagerness? The magazine maintains that Kidman's latest role in The Undoing is what opened up the actress to become a mom again, noting the actress recently shared a photo of herself cuddling a baby boy on set.
“Nicole took one look at that baby during casting melted. She told anyone within an earshot she would love a baby boy and it’s been her husband’s dream to have a son ever since they met,” a source tells the tabloid. The insider further reveals that the actress, who has two adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, has talked about having a boy for some time and wants to name the baby after her and Urban’s late fathers. The informant claims that once the couple returns to America, they will begin the adoption process.
“They’re looking to proceed with a formal adoption when they return to the US, likely toward the end of the year,” the insider discloses. The source adds, “It’s easier to adopt in America than it is here, so they’ll look to head back to Nashville once things calm down with the virus and political landscape, they’d prefer not to leave things too much longer.”
Gossip Cop doesn’t disagree with the idea that Nicole Kidman may have wanted to have another baby at some point. In 2019, the actress revealed to People during an interview that she would have loved to have more children with Keith Urban if she met him sooner.
"We go, 'Oh gosh, I wonder if we met when we were 25, then we could’ve had 10 of them!’ But Keith says, 'Stop the wanting mind.’ It’s far better to be completely in love and satiated with what you’ve been given, what we’ve been given," she said.
That's not the only reason we doubt that the couple is looking to adopt another child right now. Two years ago, the Globe ran a similar tale that Gossip Cop investigated. The paper claimed that they looked to adopt a baby boy from Syria, but a spokesperson clarified that the report was false — we doubt that the two have changed their minds since. Additionally, New Idea isn’t the most trustworthy source when it comes to Kidman and Urban.
Two months ago, the magazine alleged that Nicole Kidman reuniting with Alexander Skarsgard angered Keith Urban. A month later, the publication reported that Kidman and Urban fought over the singer teaming up with LeAnn Rimes. Neither reports were true, as Gossip Cop explained.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
