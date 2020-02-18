Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Skipped Oscars Because Their Marriage Is In Trouble?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

A tabloid claims the reason Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban skipped the Oscars earlier this month is because their marriage is in trouble. Gossip Cop can correct the story. There’s no truth to it.

“Nicole Flees Hollywood” reads a headline in the latest issue of New Idea. The accompanying article says the actress is tired of Los Angeles and eager to move to Australia, but her husband wants to stay in the U.S. to focus on his country music career. According to a supposed source, Kidman’s show business friends were surprised she didn’t attend the Academy Awards to support Bombshell co-stars Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie, who were both nominated. But between her supposed marital issues and disdain for Hollywood, she decided to avoid the ceremony.

Nothing about the tabloid’s article is remotely factual. Kidman and Urban weren’t at the Academy Awards because they were home with their two kids in Nashville, where they all watched the show together. The country star said at a press conference before a concert, “We made a big game out of it, Nic and I and the two kids. We had a sheet each and we had to fill it all in before the thing started. And obviously a lot of the categories none of us have a clue, we just pick at random.” Kidman wasn’t nominated for an Oscar this year, and neither was her movie Bombshell. The fact that she decided to stay home with her husband and kids instead of showing up just because her co-stars were nominated doesn’t indicate that she hates Hollywood.

In fact, on the night of the Oscars, Kidman shared a throwback photo of herself at a previous ceremony, and wrote, “Remembering magical memories from #Oscars past! Wishing everyone there a wonderful night xx.” The actress went out of her way to commemorate the 2020 Academy Awards despite not being nominated. Meanwhile, Kidman and Urban celebrated Valentine’s Day at Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park in Tennessee, where she’s very happy spending most of her time living.

The spouses own homes all over the word, including in both Australia and Los Angeles, where they spend plenty of time as well. Their living situation has never been an issue. Kidman also celebrated Valentine’s Day on Instagram with a photo of her and Urban, along with the caption, “My Valentine forever.”

New Idea’s story is baseless on every level. Kidman isn’t sick of Hollywood, she’s not having marriage problems and she doesn’t want to flee to Australia. These claims are all based on the word of an unknown source, but Gossip Cop checked in with the actress’s spokesperson, who confirms there’s “no truth” to any of them.

The tabloid has consistently proven to have zero insight into the couple’s marriage. Back in 2018, Gossip Cop called out the magazine for wrongly reporting that Kidman and Urban were getting a “$413 million divorce.” Several months later, the outlet switch gears and said Kidman and Urban were having a baby boy. Neither of those phony scenarios panned out.