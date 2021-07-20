Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Hoping To Welcome Baby No. 3 ‘As Soon As Possible’?

Are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban preparing to have another baby together? That’s what one tabloid is reporting this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Having ‘One More Baby’?

According to this week’s edition of OK!, Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban have been talking about having another child for years and are finally ready to “pull the trigger.” An inside source spills all the details to the magazine. “They’re feeling closer and more in love than ever, which makes it the perfect time to grow their family,” the tipster muses. The tabloid explains that the couple’s two daughters would love to have a younger sibling. A “pal” of the couple insists they “will likely go the surrogate route, and they’d like to get the process off and running as soon as possible.”

The tabloid notes that Kidman is currently filming Being the Ricardos, in which she plays I Love Lucy legend Lucille Ball. Additionally, Urban is slated to go on tour in July. That being said, the source is persistent, explaining it’s “now or never” for them. The insider adds, “They’ll carve time out from their busy schedules to squeeze in meetings and appointments.” Finally, the source reveals, “Keith is hankering for a boy and Nicole feels the same. They can’t wait for baby No.3!”

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Plan To ‘Grow Their Family’?

So, is it true Kidman and Urban are planning to expand their brood? We doubt it. While Kidman once said she and Urban may have had more children if they had met earlier in their lives, she explained Urban is “maxed out” with their two daughters, and she doesn’t think they’re going to have any more. The tabloid obviously chose to omit this detail because it doesn’t fit with the story it invented. The truth is, there’s no evidence Kidman and Urban are going for baby number three. In fact, the couple’s careers seem to be ramping up again, making it unclear why now would be the “perfect time” to have another child.

But this is far from the first time we’ve covered this story. Last year, the Globe reported Kidman and Urban were getting ready to adopt a child. The report insisted the couple had been trying to conceive through IVF for some time now and were turning to adoption. While Kidman is an advocate for adoption and adopted two children with her former husband Tom Cruise, the report was completely baseless. But that didn’t stop New Idea from claiming they were secretly adopting a child together. Then, the National Enquirer took its turn last month, insisting that Kidman and Urban were ready to have another child together. Both of these stories were similarly baseless and easily dismissed.

