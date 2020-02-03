Nicole Kidman Refused To Join Keith Urban At Grammys After Huge Fight?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Keith Urban did not show up to the Grammys alone because of a “bitter fight” with Nicole Kidman. A tabloid is accusing the singer of lying to reporters about the reason for his wife’s absence from the red carpet, but the rumor is total nonsense. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

When Urban showed up alone to present an award at the Grammys last month, he explained that Kidman was home with the flu. It is indeed flu season, but that reasonable explanation didn’t stop Woman’s Day from making wild guesses as to other reasons Kidman didn’t turn up.

According to a “source,” once backstage Urban explained to his friend Blake Shelton that he and Kidman had just had an explosive argument over Urban’s apparent overcommitment to his music career. “Nicole ended up storming out of the house, with the girls in tow,” crows the rather questionable insider. The magazine also cites more unnamed witnesses who describe Urban as “sad,” “distracted,” “distressed” and “defeated.”

Despite all this overwhelming “evidence,” Gossip Cop can exclusively report that the rumor, and the accusation that Urban lied to reporters, are completely false. We checked in with a rep for Urban, who confirms on the record that the story is totally made up. Kidman wasn’t there because she was ill. End of story. The country star’s spokesperson even quipped, “I guess they have to fill their pages somehow.”

The writers over at Woman’s Day would do well to look up the definition of “Occam’s Razor,” the principle that the simplest explanation is probably the correct one. Urban left the ceremony quickly after the Grammys ended, a move the tabloid seems to infer was due to his being a “total mess by the time he was due onstage.” But, as the far more reliable People magazine pointed out, that was probably because Urban wanted to be by his sick wife’s side. “She’s home with our girls tonight and I’m heading home ASAP,” he told the magazine.

News from People magazine and other reputable sources indicate nothing but positivity from the Kidman-Urban marriage. In a January interview with the Sunday Life, Kidman said of Urban that “having a partner by your side, someone with whom you can talk, who loves you and who you love, balances everything.” She went on to call him a “great friend and a wonderful partner.”

The couple’s marriage is the focus of near-constant tabloid speculation. Back in November 2019, Gossip Cop made a list of all the rumors about Urban and Kidman’s supposed jealousy over one another that we’d had to debunk – there were five in 2019 alone. In December, New Idea claimed the two had begun marriage counseling. Just this January, Woman’s Day made yet another ludicrous claim that Kidman had warned Jennifer Lopez to stay away from Urban. Gossip Cop busted both of those stories as well.