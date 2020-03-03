Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Got Into A Fight On The Set Of Her New Movie?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban did not get into a “jealous blow-up” fight on the set of the actress’s new movie, despite a phony tabloid report. The whole story is made up. Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk it.

Kidman and Urban’s marriage is “in turmoil,” at least according to this week’s issue of New Idea. The tabloid alleges that the star couple looked unhappy as Urban paid his wife a visit on the set of her upcoming film, The Prom. “Keith and Nicole always put on a smiling public front,” the magazine writes, “but are things going sour?”

Supposed “sources” tell the tabloid that the pair are “going through some rocky times” following Kidman’s infamous kiss with her Big Little Lies co-star Alexander Skarsgard at the 2017 Emmys. “Keith is finding it really hard to trust Nicole with other men on set,” claims the suspicious tipster, adding that while Urban “knows it’s just acting… he’s still scarred from seeing how close Nicole and Alex are.”

These claims are completely false. While New Idea is apparently unable to identify who or where their information comes from, Gossip Cop checked in with Kidman’s spokesperson, who confirms for us that there is “no truth” to the story. The tabloid offers a few blurry, random photos of Urban and Kidman on set together and insists the two look “tense,” but these photos have been cherry-picked from a larger group of images, ones the are much more positive. Other pictures leaked from the set on the same day show Urban and Kidman smiling as they walk around together.

While Kidman’s kiss on the lips with Skarsgard did make headlines in 2017, the moment is nearly three years old at this point. Kidman addressed the issue on the Graham Norton Show back in 2017, pointing out that it was just a “congratulatory kiss” for her co-star’s Emmy win. “I also kissed my husband, too,” she added. Other sites have noted that Urban didn’t seem particularly bothered by the moment. As usual, this is just a case of a tabloid trying to drum up drama that isn’t there.

Maybe it’s because Kidman and Urban always look so happy and functional, but New Idea seems desperate to find a hint of turmoil hiding underneath. In the past year, Gossip Cop has debunked countless phony rumors about the pair from that tabloid alone. Last April, Urban allegedly warned his wife’s Undoing costar Hugh Grant to stay away from her. That November, pop singer Pink supposedly “saved” Kidman and Urban’s marriage. Most recently, the couple were said to have skipped this year’s Oscars ceremony due to marital strife. Gossip Cop found none of these stories to have any truth whatsoever.