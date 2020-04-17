Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have to fake a happy marriage for the cameras? A year ago today, Gossip Cop debunked a phony tabloid report that the superstar couple had secretly broken up. The claim has only gotten more ridiculous now.

In April of last year, OK! published an article claiming that Kidman and Urban, who have been married since 2006, were only pretending to be in love. A so-called “insider” told that magazine that “they feel the need to act like they’re so in love for the cameras and pretend everything’s fine.” Kidman and Urban are frequently seen engaging in PDA together and sharing love for each other on social media, which led the suspicious insider to say that “it’s like their image matters more than actually fixing the problems in their marriage.” Alleged “issues” in their marriage included Kidman’s jealousy of Urban’s tour opener, Julia Michaels, Urban’s jealousy over Kidman’s ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Kidman’s desire to have more children.

Gossip Cop looked into the story and found that nothing about it was true. Kidman had said at various points in the recent past that she was done having kids. We had also recently debunked phony tabloid claims about Kidman’s jealousy over Urban and Michaels and her enduring love for Tom Cruise. Furthermore, Gossip Cop checked in with a spokesperson for Urban, who dismissed the rumor, saying, “I just don’t understand from whom and where they get this stuff.” The story obviously had zero truth to it.

The passing year has only made it more clear how bogus this story was. Urban and Kidman are still together, and still showing love and happiness for each other. It’s glaringly obvious what tabloids are trying to do when they run stories like this: make it impossible to prove them wrong. If the premise of the story is that Urban and Kidman are always lying about how they love each other, then there’s nothing, in theory, that can disprove it. If they kiss in public, they’re just doing it for the cameras. If they post sweet things about each other on Instagram, it’s to maintain their “image.”

If you’re committed to believing this lie, then there’s simply no amount of evidence that will convince you otherwise. But it just doesn’t make sense that Urban and Kidman would remain so committed to this bit for over a year. No reputable outlet has heard any whisper of divorce or separation. The story is just ridiculous.

The disreputable outlets, on the other hand, have gone wild over the past year with speculation about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s supposed marriage problems. Some recent ludicrous claims that Gossip Cop has debunked include Woman’s Day’s silly report that Urban warned Kidman’s co-star, Hugh Grant, to stay away from her and an equally phony article from (yet again) OK! alleging that the couple got into a fight over having a third child. All variations on the same theme. All completely made-up, just as we’ve reported over and over.