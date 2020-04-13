Truth About Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Adopting A Baby Boy

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban adopt a baby boy? Last year, a tabloid claimed the couple was looking to expand their family. Gossip Cop debunked the story when it came out.

Last summer, Woman’s Day claimed Kidman and Urban were “eager” to add to their brood. “Keith knows just how long Nicole has wanted another child for and he finally just said to her, ‘What are we waiting for?’” a supposed insider told the magazine. The alleged insider continued, “Neither of them is getting any younger, and she’s accepted that she’s not going to have a baby naturally at her age, so adoption seemed like the natural path.”

The suspicious source added the spouses wanted to have a boy because Urban has “always wondered what it would be like to have a baby boy and it’s now a very real possibility.” “The paperwork is ready to go, so it’s very exciting,” the dubious insider said to the outlet. Obviously, none of this happened did not happen. If the couple did adopt a boy, they would’ve surely announced it by now. Furthermore, Kidman stated during an interview with People magazine she was not having any more children, but she was “grateful” for the two daughters she does have. The tabloid was completely off-base with its claims, just as Gossip Cop said when we first busted the story.

It’s not surprising since the phony outlet has been unreliable with its stories on Kidman and Urban for years. Just a month later after this piece, Gossip Cop busted the publication for falsely asserting Kidman revealed she was pregnant in an Instagram post. Woman’s Day claimed the actress appeared to be “cradling a baby bump” in a picture she shared while on vacation. Gossip Cop checked in with a spokesperson for Kidman who confirmed that the narrative was untrue, the actress wasn’t expecting. Not surprisingly, the outlet made no mention of its previous claim that the two were supposedly adopting a month earlier.

The magazine then shifted it’s bogus reporting to claiming Kidman and Urban were having marriage problems. In November 2019, the magazine alleged Kidman was “jealous” of Urban’s relationship with Miranda Lambert. The tabloid contended Urban was “reuniting” with Lambert to headline a concert in the summer of 2020. The only nugget of truth was Urban and Lambert was set to perform at the Country Thunder 2020 music festival, but separately. Gossip Cop checked the tour schedules for both Lambert and Urban and they weren’t even set to perform on the same day. We dismissed the silly story when it came out.

Earlier this year, Woman’s Day claimed Urban went to the Grammy’s alone because of a “bitter” fight with Kidman. The entire narrative was bogus. Kidman didn’t attend the awards ceremony because of the flu, which Urban explained while attending the event. The outlet used Kidman’s illness as an invitation to create problems between the couple. Gossip Cop debunked the incorrect narrative at the time.