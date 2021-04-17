Nicole Kidman Jealous Of Keith Urban Working With Other Women?

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been through some serious rough patches together, according to reports. Multiple outlets have reported on Kidman’s fears for her country star husband, and a fair amount of those rumors have honed in on the possibility of Urban’s infidelity. Here are a few of those stories Gossip Cop has investigated.

Keith Urban, Pink Collaboration Stirs Nicole Kidman’s Jealousy: Report

Woman’s Day reported on the brewing collaboration between Urban and Pink, which apparently had Kidman worried. “Nicole has kept Pink in her sights since she was a little too flirty with Keith at the 2017 AMAs,” a source revealed, although Urban and Pink were undeterred. “They had a great time collaborating on this project and Keith is full of praise for [Pink], which isn’t exactly music to Nicole’s ears.”

In reality, however, there wasn’t much going on besides the musical collaboration. There were no signs of tension in the relationship, and Pink is married. Still, we reached out to Nicole Kidman’s representative and were told that there wasn’t an ounce of truth to the claim.

Nicole Kidman Angry About Keith Urban Flirting With Rita Ora?

Woman’s Day didn’t just think that Pink would be the only threat to Kidman and Urban’s relationship. The tabloid also said that singer Rita Ora made Kidman panic, leading to her demanding that her husband refrain from any sort of flirting with her when they worked together on The Voice Australia. “I’ve heard that she’s had her people have a quiet word in The Voice producer’s ears to make sure Keith and Rita are seated at the opposite ends of the judges’ tables,” a source tattled.

As it turns out, that wasn’t the only report about Rita Ora interfering with Keith Urban’s marriage. New Idea also claimed that Kidman was desperately trying to keep Rita Ora away from her husband. While the magazine admitted that Nicole Kidman mostly trusted her spouse and didn’t think he’d cheat on her, she was still nervous that he’d be a “victim to the charms of his coaching panel co-judges.”

Both stories were nothing more than the latest in a long line of tabloid reports about how Nicole Kidman was effectively a jealous shrew. When Keith Urban and Rita Ora appeared on The Voice Australia, there wasn’t any blatant flirting or anything close. Nicole Kidman has been with her husband through thick and thin, and a singing competition show wasn’t a threat to their marriage.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Fighting Over LeAnn Rimes?

New Idea said that Nicole Kidman was outraged when Keith Urban told her he was eager to collaborate with LeAnn Rimes. “Keith had no idea Nicole felt so strongly about LeAnn but he’s only got himself to blame,” an insider declared. “He clearly forgot there were rumors he and LeAnn got super close when they toured together way back in his party days.” Making things worse, the tabloid noted, was the fact that Urban’s memory of the “party days” was hazy enough that he thought he may have tried to hook up with Rimes and since forgotten it.

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t find any reason to trust this story. Despite the tabloid’s claims about the two fighting over the possible collaboration, Kidman had literally just done an interview singing her husband’s praises. Plus, New Idea has a history of pushing negative rumors about Kidman before, all of which proved to be untrue.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Andrew ‘Homeless And Broke’ After Queen Elizabeth Disowned Him

Report: Marc Anthony Convinced Jennifer Lopez To Call Off Wedding To Alex Rodriguez

Prince William Secretly Coronated King As Queen Elizabeth Plans To Step Down?

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Report: Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Have ‘Tense’ Reunion After He Is Released From Jail