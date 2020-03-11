Truth About Nicole Kidman Being Jealous Of Keith Urban’s Female Collaborators

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Despite showing themselves to be a loving and functional couple, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are subject to a consistent slew of bogus rumors about their supposed marriage problems. Many of these absurd articles suggest that Kidman is constantly suspicious of her husband’s interactions with other women. Here are a few recent stories that Gossip Cop has debunked claiming Urban’s female collaborators make the actress jealous.

In March of last year, Woman’s Day claimed Kidman was upset about Urban “getting cozy” with Julia Michaels, a singer who opened for him on his Graffiti U tour. Michaels was supposedly “very flirtatious” towards the country star, which Urban was said to be enjoying. The story was clearly untrue: Kidman and the couple’s two daughters had been accompanying Urban on his tour, and Michaels had stopped serving as Urban’s opener a good month before the article was published. A rep for Urban also confirmed the story was false for Gossip Cop.

A September issue of the same tabloid then alleged that Kidman felt threatened by Taylor Swift after Urban covered her song “Lover” in a concert and Swift responded by thanking him in a tweet. Kidman was reportedly worried that Urban would “fall for her” if he and Swift started collaborating on music. Gossip Cop was assured, this time by Kidman’s rep, that the story was untrue. Swift also was and is in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. Obviously this was just a case of two musicians showing appreciation for one another’s work.

In November, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely reporting that Kidman was jealous over Urban “reuniting” with Miranda Lambert in a co-headlined concert tour the following summer. The story was so transparently untrue that it’s unclear why the tabloid even decided to publish it. Urban and Lambert never had plans to co-headline a tour together. They are both playing at the Country Thunder 2020 music festival in Wisconsin this summer, but on different dates. This rumor had absolutely no basis in reality.

Most recently, the supposed target of Kidman’s wrath was Jennifer Lopez. According to the unreliable tabloid, Kidman acted “downright frosty” towards Lopez during the Critics’ Choice Awards in January. A suspicious “source” alleged that Kidman and Urban nearly broke up years earlier over Urban’s flirtations with Lopez on the set of American Idol. Gossip Cop busted this story on multiple levels. A source close to the situation confirmed for us that it was untrue. Kidman and Lopez were also photographed at the Critics’ Choice awards chatting and posing for pictures with their arms around each other. It was just another phony spin on a recurring theme that’s been proven baseless each time.