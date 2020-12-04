Nicole Kidman Fighting With Keith Urban Over His Plan To Work With LeAnn Rimes?

“Keith had no idea Nicole felt so strongly about LeAnn but he’s only got himself to blame. He clearly forgot there were rumors he and LeAnn got super close when they toured together way back in his party days,” the source claims. The tabloid then notes when Rimes and Urban toured in 2003. “Keith’s the first to admit his memories are sketchy from those years and there’s a good chance he might have made a play for LeAnn. But he was surprised at Nicole’s reaction. He’s done all the apologizing and regrets many times over those days,” the source continues.