Nicole Kidman Fighting Debra Messing Over ‘I Love Lucy’ Movie?

It's been nearly seventy years since over 70% of televisions in the country tuned in to watch Lucille Ball have a baby on I Love Lucy. One tabloid claims Nicole Kidman and Debra Messing are now fighting over who will get to play the iconic redhead in an upcoming biopic. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman’s Day, Messing and Kidman “are apparently going head to (red)head in the battle to play legendary comedian Lucille Ball in an upcoming biopic.” Aaron Sorkin, who will write and direct, appears to be favoring Kidman for the role because Kidman was “bringing a Hollywood pedigree to the project Debra just can’t match.” A source says Sorkin “insists he wants a big movie star like Nicole attached to the project, not some sitcom star.”
Lucille Ball herself is one of the biggest sitcom stars of all time, and Sorkin made his name on television with The West Wing and Sportsnight. It’s difficult to believe he would harbor a bias toward movie stars over television stars. Like Ball, The Will And Grace star has won an Emmy award, so she has a perfectly decent Hollywood pedigree.
When news of a potential Ball biopic came out, fans on Twitter started saying Messing should play Ball. Messing had channeled Ball in an episode of Will & Grace and personally tweeted that she was open to the role.
This Woman’s Day story is taking this interest and claiming as if she’s seriously up for the role, but this appears to already be a done deal.
That being said, this is a total nonstory. News of the biopic came out with Kidman and Javier Bardem attached to star as Ball and Arnaz. Cate Blanchett was at one point attached, but it doesn't look like Messing was ever seriously considered. While Messing may have been open to this role, it’s already gone to Kidman.
This isn’t the first inaccurate story Gossip Cop has seen from this tabloid about Kiman. We previously busted its story that Kidman was feuding with Margot Robbie over a role in the Australian series Lawyer X. In reality, neither Bombshell star was cast in the series, and the two appear to get along perfectly well.
If it’s not fostering professional drama, then the tabloid is publishing personal rumors about Kidman. It claimed she and Keith Urban were fighting over her male co-stars, and claimed Urban was abandoning his family in Australia. It’s very difficult to believe that Urban would be upset with Kidman because she has male co-workers. Since the two are still very much together, clearly this tabloid doesn’t know what it’s talking about.
Kidman has not hit rock bottom, nor is she feuding with Robbie or Messing. The finer details of Being the Ricardos are still being deliberated, but it’ll probably be Kidman and Bardem in the iconic roles of Ball and Arnaz.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
