Nicole Kidman ‘Embarrassed’ By Keith Urban After Opera House Altercation?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, two titans of their respective fields, could be in trouble. One tabloid reports that the two got in a “violent altercation” at the opera. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Distraught Nicole Tells Keith To Cool It’

According to Woman’s Day, “Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are said to be reeling after news that their violent altercation with a fellow opera-goer in Sydney last month was made public.” A man attending the opera “allegedly ‘swatted’ Nicole” while she and Urban gave a standing ovation. Kidman was “relieved things weren’t worse, but totally embarrassed by the whole scene.”

The incident meant Kidman “saw an angry side of Keith that rarely comes out.” The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer is “usually pretty cool-headed except when someone is threatening or hurting his wife.” An insider said that Kidman has “asked him to try to get a grip on his emotions since they’re such public figures, and she doesn’t want anyone else … to get a rise out of them just for five seconds of fame.”

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Are Fine

Kidman and Urban did get in an altercation at the Sydney Opera House, as a standing ovation is considered bad opera etiquette to some. Kidman was swatted with a program, security was called in, and everything quickly settled down. What’s not true is, well, everything else.

There’s no indication that this caused Kidman to chastise her husband for losing his temper. She was literally swatted with a program, so Urban was right to be upset. The couple are doing perfectly fine, as we can see by looking at their Instagram pages.

Urban posted a message as well. Clearly, there’s no conflict between these two following the opera incident.

More Bogus Stories About Nicole Kidman

Kidman and Urban are favorite targets of Woman’s Day. Gossip Cop bused a story similar to this when it claimed the two were breaking up over a red carpet incident. Urban missed some of Kidman’s red carpet appearances, but he was simply on tour at the time. We also busted its story about Kidman becoming Urban’s acting agent. There are actual movie agents who can handle that job.

This tabloid has also said that the two were fighting over Kidman having male friends, and it invented a rivalry between Kidman and Margot Robbie. These stories weren’t worth a hill of beans, so this is simply not a place to visit for legitimate news about Kidman and Urban. The opera incident was likely quite startling, but it’s not led to any infighting.

