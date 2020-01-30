Nicole Kidman Setting Charlize Theron Up With Nashville Men?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Nicole Kidman trying to set Charlize Theron up with a Southern gentleman? That’s the completely unsubstantiated rumor in the pages of one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to Star, Kidman has been lobbying her friend and Bombshell co-star to stop searching for romance in Los Angeles and head to Nashville instead. A supposed “insider” claims “Charlize gave up on finding love in Hollywood” and “Nicole believes she could find someone special and down-to-earth in Nashville.”

The tabloid goes on to suggest that Kidman, who lives in Tennessee with her husband, Keith Urban, already “has suitors lining up to meet” Theron. “She has male friends who are 180 degrees from what you’d find in L.A.,” continues the questionable source, “which is a huge draw for Charlize.”

Whether or not Theron has given up on California men, Gossip Cop finds no truth to the rumor that Kidman is helping her find love in Nashville. That story and its suspiciously knowledgeable tipster hold no ground whatsoever. A source close to Theron confirms the rumor was false. Regardless of the state of Theron’s personal life, it is clear that Star’s supposed “insider” doesn’t have inside information of any kind on this subject.

This isn’t the first the tabloid has reported similarly false rumors about the two actresses. This past October, the tabloid wrongly reported that Theron asked Kidman to “play matchmaker” for her and set her up with one of Urban’s friends. That story was a complete fiction as well. Gossip Cop checked in with a reliable source and received confirmation that Kidman wasn’t setting Theron up with anyone.

Since declaring herself “shockingly available” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April of last year, Theron has been the subject of a flurry of dating rumors. In one particularly insulting story earlier this month, OK! claimed Theron was single because “guys are intimidated by her confidence” and that she needed to learn to “lighten up and laugh a little.” Gossip Cop looked into that claim and found it false as well. Theron may be a powerful force, but there’s no evidence she’s trying to change that to appease her suitors.

Other publications have reported Theron to be in romantic entanglements with everyone from Trevor Noah to Seal to Brad Pitt. All of these bogus stories were busted by Gossip Cop. One lesson the tabloids never seem to learn, unfortunately, is that sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, and a friendship is just a friendship.