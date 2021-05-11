Nicole Kidman Becoming A Stage Mom?

Is Nicole Kidman trying to break her kids into showbusiness? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. A lot can change in twelve months, so Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story.

Nicole Kidman Pushing Her Kids Into Acting?

Last year, the National Enquirer reported that Nicole Kidman was “trying to nab auditions for her kids.” The tabloid insisted Kidman was going full-blown stage mom, and trying to navigate her daughters’ way through Hollywood. The magazine’s inside source explained, “Nicole is playing it cool in the press about the girls going Hollywood, but she’s using all her contacts to pave their way to stardom!

The report relied on her daughters’ minor roles in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Big Little Lies as their taste for the business. The publication referred back to Kidman’s comments about her kid’s impressive work ethic on set, making it clear that the young stars wanted to launch their careers early. Of course, Kidman has been willing to do whatever it takes to see her kids succeed.

Nicole Kidman Scouting Out Auditions For Her Daughters

So, is it true that Kidman’s daughters have Hollywood aspirations and Kidman is helping them get there? Not at all. There was absolutely no truth to this story when it was published, and it hasn’t become any more accurate in the year since. There’s absolutely nothing to suggest Kidman is becoming a stage mom or grooming her kids for fame as the tabloid suggested.

When the article was published, a rep for Kidman denied the tabloid’s allegations, saying “there’s no truth to this.” Furthermore, the interview the magazine referred to where Kidman remarked on her children’s work ethic was totally taken out of context. What she was actually talking about was her kids’ attitudes when visiting their mom on set, not when they’re actually working.

Additionally, when Kidman was asked what she would do if her children wanted to get into acting, she responded “I’d get out of their way.” Clearly, if Kidman’s children really did want to break into acting, Kidman would play a supportive but laid-back role in making that happen. That version is very different from the “stage mom” the tabloid painted.

The Tabloids On Celebrity Stage Moms

The National Enquirer is untrustworthy, to say the least, when it comes to these kinds of stories. Around the same time last year, the tabloid reported that Katie Holmes was becoming a stage mom for her daughter, Suri. Clearly, this lie is one the publication likes telling.

Furthermore, Woman’s Day was caught making a near-identical claim in 2019. The tabloid alleged Keith Urban was furious with his wife, Kidman, for getting their daughters an agent. The claim didn’t carry a shred of truth then, either. It seems the tabloids are just waiting for Kidman’s kids to get into showbusiness.

