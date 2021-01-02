Top Nicole Kidman Story Of 2020: Keith Urban Angry Over Reunion With Alexander Skarsgard

2020 has brought on a lot of rumors about the status of Nicole Kidman’s marriage to Keith Urban, but the top rumor this year claimed that Urban was angry with his wife over her reunion with fellow actor Alexander Skarsgård. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and thought it seemed off at the time. Now we’re taking a second look to make sure our initial judgement was spot on.
“Nicole Reunites With Alex Skarsgård” read the salacious title out of a November issue of New Idea. According to the outlet and its suspicious sources, Keith Urban was jealous over his wife, Nicole Kidman, “reuniting” with her Big Little Lies “hubby” Alexander Skarsgård. Kidman and Skarsgård were both cast in the upcoming Viking film The Northman, which has already begun filming in Northern Ireland.
Strangely, the article made no more mention of Skarsgård and instead pivoted to claim that what Urban was most upset about was Kidman’s “workaholic” nature. In addition to his other fears, the country music crooner was worried about the “dark, emotionally charged roles” Kidman kept accepting.
Keith has been begging Nicole to take a rest. She’s thrown herself into work all year, and keeps playing these dark, emotionally charged roles. Keith worries about the toll it’s taking on her health.
According to the source, Urban had hoped to be able to spend more one-on-one time with his wife of 14 years, but his romantic plans were seemingly foiled by Kidman’s dedication to work. She’s recently signed on to star in and executive produce the new Amazon drama Things I Know to Be True in addition to her work on The Northman. There’s also the possibility of a third season of Big Little Lies “to go along with the 15 additional projects she’s currently attached to,” the outlet snidely proclaimed. “Keith was not happy when she signed on that dotted line,” the source added.
Not only does it mean the end of all his romantic ideas of reconnecting with his uber-busy wife and putting a little spark back in their marriage, but he worries what this new project will do for her stress levels.
“When they got married, they promised not to be apart for more than three days at a time,” the tipster went on to explain, “but it seems lately those separation periods are getting longer and more frequent. Her workaholic ways are becoming a major sticking point for Keith, but she refuses to see it.” This article went all over the place, but Gossip Cop was still able to keep track of the tabloid’s lies.
First of all, the outlet pulled a classic bait-and-switch with the premise of the article. The title and first few paragraphs focus on how jealous Keith Urban is of Nicole Kidman working with Alexander Skarsgård again, but after that, no mention is made of the actor. Instead, the tabloid focuses on Kidman’s supposed “workaholic ways” and the debilitating effect it allegedly has on her marriage. It’s clear that the magazine had no faith in its own argument, which is why it switched focuses midway through.
Despite the almost constant negative speculation in the tabloid media, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s marriage is seemingly as strong as it’s ever been. The two have spent much of the year together in quarantine, and Kidman even made a few appearances when Urban gave live online performances of his biggest hits.
New Idea has been particularly ruthless towards the couple with its blatantly false reporting. The outlet had wrongly claimed a few weeks earlier that Kidman had “saved” Urban after “rushing” to reunite with him. Over the summer, the outlet once again claimed that Urban was angered over Kidman and Skarsgård working together. That time, Gossip Cop got a response from Kidman’s spokesperson, who assured us that there was “no truth” to the rumor. Clearly New Idea is out of ideas.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
