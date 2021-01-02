Top Nicole Kidman Story Of 2020: Keith Urban Angry Over Reunion With Alexander Skarsgard

No Alone Time For Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

According to the source, Urban had hoped to be able to spend more one-on-one time with his wife of 14 years, but his romantic plans were seemingly foiled by Kidman’s dedication to work. She’s recently signed on to star in and executive produce the new Amazon drama Things I Know to Be True in addition to her work on The Northman. There’s also the possibility of a third season of Big Little Lies “to go along with the 15 additional projects she’s currently attached to,” the outlet snidely proclaimed. “Keith was not happy when she signed on that dotted line,” the source added.