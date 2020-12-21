Nicole Kidman Angry About Keith Urban Flirting With Rita Ora?

Recently, reports revealed that Rita Ora would be joining The Voice Australia. One tabloid alleges Nicole Kidman isn’t too happy about this decision. The magazine claims the actress already has her eye on Ora since she will be working alongside Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban. Gossip Cop investigates.
“Nicole’s Warning No Flirting!” is the glaring headline for Woman’s Day’s latest article. The magazine states Nicole Kidman isn’t thrilled that Keith Urban will be working with Rita Ora on the Australian version of the singing competition show. A source states if Kidman had it her way Urban wouldn’t be on the show.
“It’s not like he needs the money. But, he argues it’s crucial to keep up appearances in Australia to sell albums. And besides, he enjoys nurturing new talent. He says it keeps him feeling inspired,” the source reveals. The outlet continues the country singer “swears on the bible” nothing will happen between him and Ora, but it’s not him who the Aquaman actress is worried about. The publication mentions how her husband had “fallen victim” to the charms of other co-judges before.
“Nicole will never forget how humiliating it was when Jennifer Lopez brazenly flirted with Keith on American Idol. They had some explosive rows about that. Friends were worried they might actually break up over it,” the insider continues. The source adds, “Nicole is very anxious to avoid that kind of embarrassment again. I’ve heard that she’s had her people have a quiet word in The Voice producer’s ears to make sure Keith and Rita are seated at the opposite ends of the judges’ tables.”
The informant concludes by disclosing Ora was Kidman’s “last choice on the slate of potential judges purely because of her reputation.”
Gossip Cop, however, doesn’t believe Nicole Kidman is threatening her husband to behave himself while filming the competition show with Rita Ora. Sure, Keith Urban has been friendly with his former judges in the past, but that doesn’t mean he would blatantly disrespect his wife or their marriage. And, Ora and Urban are professions. Regarding Urban and Kidman’s marriage, the couple has continuously spoken out against rumors there are any issues. Not too long ago, the singer revealed marrying Kidman was one of the high points in his life.
Meeting Nic [Nicole Kidman] and marrying her. Having children. Getting sober. None of these are in any particular order, because they’re all equally on point.
Honestly, it seems like the only people who think something is going on in their relationship are the tabloids. For instance, last year, Woman’s Day alleged Nicole Kidman hit rock bottom amid her marital problems with Keith Urban. Two months ago, the same outlet claimed Kidman and Urban fought over the men in the actress’ life. Gossip Cop busted these phony tales and others that continue to maintain Kidman and Urban’s relationship is in peril.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
