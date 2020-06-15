Are Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise secretly talking behind Keith Urban’s back? That’s what one tabloid has written in an article this week. But Gossip Cop can confirm that it is false.
According to the Globe, the Big Little Lies actress has been in secret contact with her ex-husband, without telling her current husband. After their divorce in 2001, an insider tells the outlet, Kidman “hated Tom’s guts… but he’s really mellowed lately and they’ve been in touch.” Allegedly, the exes are reconnecting over their two adopted children, Isabella and Connor Cruise, with whom Kidman has allegedly not had much contact since the split.
The insider goes on to say that Kidman is “playing with fire” by hiding her communications from Urban, as Isabella and Connor allegedly “are known to have issues” with him. “They look at him as a poor man’s Tom,” the insider says, “a big reason why Nicole didn’t see them for so long. She figures the easiest way to handle it is to keep all her chats with Tom totally private – even from Keith.”
Simply put, this Isabella and Connor both followed their father into the Church of Scientology, which allegedly mostly cut Kidman out of their lives. Last September, however, Kidman gave an interview with the Sun which indicated she had moved towards a positive relationship with them: “They have made choices to be Scientologists,” she said. “It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love.”
She added: “It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I’m here to love and support you’.” While Kidman has mostly kept her relationship with her two older children private, she’s made it clear to the public that she’s there for them. There’d be no reason for her to hide that fact from Urban.
Nonetheless, Gossip Cop still reached out to Kidman’s spokesperson to find out more. We were told on the record that the story was “not true.” Kidman is not trying to hide any “secret chats” with Cruise about her elder kids from Urban.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been happily married since 2006, and in all that time the tabloids have never stopped making up stories about them. The Globe is no exception: two years ago, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for claiming that Kidman was filing for divorce from her husband over his alleged cheating and drug use. Urban’s spokesperson assured us the story was entirely fictional.
In March 2019, the outlet took its narrative in a new direction and instead claimed the couple were adopting a baby from Syria after Kidman repeatedly “hassled” Urban about “growing their family.” Kidman’s rep again assured Gossip Cop the story was bogus – as Kidman has confirmed herself in the past, she’s done having kids. It’s obvious this tabloid has pretty much nothing truthful to say about about the couple.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.