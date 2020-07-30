Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban 'Fleeing Home' To Australia?

Are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban fleeing to Australia amid marriage problems? A tabloid claims the couple’s marriage is in crisis but Gossip Cop can correct the story.
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, and their daughters have jetted to the land down under for two weeks of isolation before Kidman begins work on her latest project. However, according to a new article by New Idea, Urban has his reasons for joining how wife, which is to save their marriage.The magazine purports Kidman is heading to her native land to visit her elderly mother and shoot her new Hulu show, Nine Perfect Strangers, but Urban's intentions for going is to save his troubled marriage to the actress
“Keith and Nicole have been at loggerheads over whether to come back or not ever since the coronavirus began,” a so-called source tells the magazine. The supposed source continues Urban understands Kidman’s need to go to Australia, but his career depends on his being in America. The dubious insider adds, “He’s a much more famous name there, and he is anxious to get touring in the States as soon as it’s safe to do so.” “But,” the alleges insider further states, “things were getting dire between them in insolation in Nashville that he realized he had no choice but to come with her to throw herself into a project she’s excited about.”
Another supposed source blabbed that the couple may sell their home in Nashville and wouldn’t be surprised to see a “For Sale” sign in the driveway any day now. Yet, the publication claims things between the pair are far from being fixed. “Keith feels like he’s sacrificed a lot to be the perfect husband and move to Australia, but Nic’s not having it all her way,” says the sketchy insider.
Here is what New Idea got right: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are in Australia and the actress is shooting her show out there. The rest of the tabloid’s story is completely made up. Urban did not join his wife to save their marriage and he certainly isn’t itching to come back to the states to tour. Since we’re still in lock-down, the country star realistically won’t be able to tour for months, if that. Also, we’ve often corrected the recycled narrative that the two are having marriage problems.
Earlier this year, we busted New Idea for claiming Keith Urban got into a fight with Nicole Kidman on the set of her film, The Prom. The tabloid purported amid the two's marriage being in “turmoil,” Urban made things worse by getting into a jealous argument with his wife. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Kidman who confirmed the story wasn’t true.
Last year, we debunked the magazine for falsely stating Urban threatened Hugh Grant to stay away from Kidman. In another attempt to try and portray Urban as a jealous husband, the story asserted the singer was not happy with his wife’s budding friendship with Grant. The story didn’t sit right with Gossip Cop which is why we checked with a more reliable source, a rep for Urban, who laughed off the bogus premise.
Simply put, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s marriage is fine. It’s high time the tabloids stop trying to assert otherwise.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.