Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Divorcing? Looking Into The Latest Rumors

Keith Urban Is The 'Worst Husband' Ever? We Doubt It

In June, Life & Style dubbed Keith Urban “Hollywood’s Worst Husband” while proclaiming he and Kidman had been fighting non-stop while in quarantine. “Nicole and Keith are not used to spending this much time together. They both work a lot and are used to spending a lot of time apart; it works for them," an insider claimed. The tipster added, "Being side by side 24/7 caused tension" between the spouses. Gossip Cop found it odd the outlet would know firsthand about the couple fighting “24/7.” Or that Urban was the "worst husband" ever. Our suspicions were confirmed after checking with a rep for the Big Little Lies star who assured us the story wasn’t true.