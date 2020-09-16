Nicole Kidman And Keith NOT Divorcing Over Red Carpet Row

The Truth Behind Keith And Nicole's Relationship

At the time, Gossip Cop investigated the story and found Woman’s Day premise was completely inaccurate. Here’s what happened. The country star missed out on a few of his wife’s events because he was on tour. Kidman was promoting the film while Urban was in Las Vegas. That didn’t mean Urban was purposely avoiding his wife nor does that mean the two were having issues. Gossip Cop also checked with a spokesperson for Kidman who confirmed the story wasn’t true. It’s not a surprise that Woman’s Day would create a phony narrative about the couple when it’s done so before and continues to do it.