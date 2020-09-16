Nicole Kidman And Keith NOT Divorcing Over Red Carpet Row

Last year, it was rumored that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were divorcing because the singer missed some of his wife’s red carpet appearances. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it to be incorrect. Here’s what happened between the pair.
On this day last year Woman’s Day reported that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s marriage was in danger. The tabloid stated Urban purposely missed out on the events for actress’s movie The Goldfinch because he wanted to spend time with his bandmates instead. The magazine further maintained that while Urban was already on tour before Kidman’s event, he still avoided going, even though he had the night off.
The publication quoted a source who stated Kidman was “livid” with Urban for “failing to attend any of the recent events she's had, including the GQ Men Of The Year Awards and the Toronto Film Festival, despite her insisting he could have made the effort in between shows that didn't clash." The insider added the Aquaman actress was “bombarding him day and night with calls and texts, flying off the handle when he doesn't respond immediately... which is making Keith feel increasingly suffocated."
At the time, Gossip Cop investigated the story and found Woman’s Day premise was completely inaccurate. Here’s what happened. The country star missed out on a few of his wife’s events because he was on tour. Kidman was promoting the film while Urban was in Las Vegas. That didn’t mean Urban was purposely avoiding his wife nor does that mean the two were having issues. Gossip Cop also checked with a spokesperson for Kidman who confirmed the story wasn’t true. It’s not a surprise that Woman’s Day would create a phony narrative about the couple when it’s done so before and continues to do it.
Woman’s Day was the same tabloid that alleged Nicole Kidman was hitting “rock bottom” amid problems with Keith Urban. The magazine asserted the Moulin Rouge! star was having a hard time and wasn’t in a good place due to being separated from her husband for weeks. Gossip Cop corrected the phony story since Kidman and Urban were fine, despite the magazine’s narrative. It's been a year since the story came out and the couple is still very much together.
Recently, we busted Woman’s Day for reporting Urban abandoned Kidman and their two daughters in Australia. Gossip Cop clarified the situation by noting Urban did not "abandon" his family. The singer left Australia because he was scheduled to perform in Nashville at the iHeartMusic festival.
In addition to other rumors about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s marriage we’ve corrected, it’s honestly sickening how far these tabloids will go to make such harsh and misleading stories about them.
