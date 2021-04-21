Who Is Nickmercs’ Wife? What We Know About His Marriage To ‘Emumita Bonita’

Nicholas “Nickmercs” Kolcheff smashes the classic stereotype of a video game addict. Rather than laze on his mom’s couch, covered in Cheetos dust, the 30-year-old is winning at life with a successful gaming career and happy marriage. But for all of the time he spends online, we can’t help but wonder how the live streamer got with his better half (or how he even found time to get hitched). Here’s everything we know about Nickmercs’ wife and her marriage to the eSports star.

Nickmercs Is A Popular ESports Gamer

Nickmercs, 30, is one of the most popular eSports gamers today. The Detroit native got his start streaming video games on Justin.tv (now Twitch) in 2010; a little more than a decade later, he boasts 5.5 million followers on the platform.

According to Forbes, he was the 10th highest-earning gamer in 2020. Nickmercs pulled in approximately $6 million that year and was the 10th most-watched streamer in 2019.

But financial success was the last thing he expected from his personal obsession.

“The failures in life just kind of push you to where we are today,” he said in a June 2020 interview with Pardon My Take. “I tried a lot of different things but the one thing that was consistent… was always gaming… Back when I started, nobody really knew that this was going to turn into this, so we were all just kind of winging it,” he admitted.

“When I started streaming there was really no way to make any money,” the gamer continued. “I mean I knew I was good. I was beating ass every [expletive] night no matter what game… But it was never a goal to do it for the rest of our lives because we didn’t think we’d be able to. And then when Justin.tv turned into Twitch…gaming just started excelling… I started seeing these [tournament] prize pools go from five grand to a hundred grand… When I first started I had no idea that it would be this… so it was never a plan.”

Nickmercs Announced In 2019 On Twitch That He Was Getting Married

On July 8, 2019, Nickmerc announced on Twitter that he was engaged.

SHE SAID YES! LETS GO FAM! pic.twitter.com/CVoLLa8idT — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) July 8, 2019

In keeping with his profession, he popped the question via Twitch livestream.

Once she said yes, their adventures in wedding planning made for good laughs on his channel. According to the gamer, his fiancée—whom he refers to as Emumita Bonita—insisted on having chickens and a baby alpaca at their wedding.

“She wants ‘pacas!” he told his viewers in an October livestream. “She’s not having the wedding unless we have ‘pacas. That was our first argument… I don’t want these things at the wedding, man.”

“It’s been like a funny headache,” he concluded about the wedding planning.

Watch Nickmercs relay the story while jumping between video games below.

They Finally Got Married In October 2020

On October 10, 2020, Nickmercs took the weekend off from streaming to marry his longtime girlfriend. The outdoor ceremony took place at Brengman Brothers Winery in Traverse City, Michigan.

According to their wedding photographers, Matt and Ashley Photography, Nickmercs was far more easygoing than he appeared during the planning stages.

“I just want what makes her happy,” he told them.

“There are hundreds of inconsequential things that could go wrong on any given wedding day. Every one of them is an opportunity for a meltdown, but I never once worried about the two of them,” read the photographers’ caption. Check out photos from their big day.

The Real Name Of Nickmercs’ Wife Is STILL Unknown

Nickmercs is a candid personality on his livestream, but he’s selective about what he shares. For instance, Emumita Bonita is only his wife’s nickname. To date, he hasn’t shared her real name.

The only hint we have is from his wedding photos, in which the photographers call her Rio.

Other than that, we respect his decision to stick to a pet name. Fans don’t need a legal name to see that he’s wild about her.

Nickmercs Gets His Wife Involved On His YouTube Channel

It turns out fans love Emumita cameos on Nickmercs’ channel. Just recently, he shared a YouTube video in which she picks the loadout for a game of Call of Duty.

“Truth be told she does watch a lot of the stream,” he tells viewers. “But I gotta be honest… she don’t really know what she’s taking about…”

Despite her amateur-level knowledge of gaming, fans enjoy her participation. In the span of three days, Emumita’s appearance has attracted well over 600,000 views.

“Keep the wifey videos coming we love them!” wrote one commenter.

“MORE EMU CONTENT!! So my gf doesn’t get bored watching” said another.

It looks like the couple that plays together stays together. Check out their teamwork in the video below.