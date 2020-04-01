Truth About Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Having A Baby

Truth rating: 0

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are not planning on having kids anytime soon, as Chopra explained in an interview with Tatler last week. “Having a family is very important to me and it always has been,” Chopra told the magazine, but she added that now isn’t the right time for it: “Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of work that I’m doing.”

That revelation might be disappointing to certain tabloids that have been speculating that Chopra and Jonas had a baby on the way ever since they tied the knot in late 2018. In light of Chopra’s latest statement on starting a family, here are a few tabloid stories that Gossip Cop busted throughout 2019 claiming that a baby was on the way for the star actress and singer.

Just two months after the couple’s December 2018 marriage, Star ran an absurd story claiming that Priyanka Chopra had made a “pregnancy pact” with her sister-in-law Sophie Turner to have children “at the same time.” A supposed “source” told the tabloid that Turner wouldn’t mind walking down the aisle pregnant at her marriage to Joe Jonas, as long as her pregnancy “coincides with 36-year-old Priyanka’s baby schedule.”

Gossip Cop was assured, both by a spokesperson speaking on Chopra’s behalf and a source close to Turner, that the story was completely bogus. Chopra herself had even stated in a recent interview that she had no such “baby schedule” in mind, saying, “when the time is right it will happen.”

A couple of weeks after that, Star came out with another false report that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were expecting. The outlet claimed that Chopra was showing a baby bump the week before at an event in New York City, with a shady so-called “insider” alleging that “she and Nick are over the moon — and even a little stunned — at how soon it all happened.”

Gossip Cop once again checked in with Chopra’s rep, who again assured us that she wasn’t pregnant. This assurance came just a week after Chopra had made another statement that she and her husband were in no hurry to start a family: “We both know that that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much,” she told reporters at a red carpet event.

Despite these frequent statements about Priyanka Chopra’s lack of plans to start a family, the tabloid industry has kept pushing these rumors. In July, NW published its own piece alleging that Chopra and Sophie Turner had a “baby pact.” An unidentified “source” claimed that both couples were “full steam ahead” on having kids and that the two actresses “[couldn’t wait] to plan each other’s baby showers next.” Chopra’s rep assured Gossip Cop yet again that the story was simply nonsense. Seriously, are “baby pacts” even a thing that anyone does outside of the tabloid world’s imagination?