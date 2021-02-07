Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Moving To India, Having A Baby? Latest Gossip On The Couple

Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Are Leaving America?

In 2018, the National Enquirer reported that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were moving to India. After the pair had two traditional Hindu ceremonies for their wedding, the paper insisted that the country wasn’t just the location for the spouses to exchange vows. According to an insider, Jonas “fell in love” with his wife’s native country and its culture. “He and Priyanka were looking at homes in India and Nick are already getting offers to star in Bollywood movies.” The insider added, "America might be losing Nick, but we still have a few other Jonas brothers!" Gossip Cop busted the report. At the time, we reached out to a rep for Chopra who confirmed the story was false. Jonas will also be starring in an ad for the upcoming Super Bowl, so the notion the singer was “leaving America” was inaccurate.