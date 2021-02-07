Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Moving To India, Having A Baby? Latest Gossip On The Couple

Are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra planning to have a baby soon? Are the couple relocating to India? Gossip Cop has the latest gossip on the couple and where they stand today.
In 2018, the National Enquirer reported that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were moving to India. After the pair had two traditional Hindu ceremonies for their wedding, the paper insisted that the country wasn’t just the location for the spouses to exchange vows. According to an insider, Jonas “fell in love” with his wife’s native country and its culture. “He and Priyanka were looking at homes in India and Nick are already getting offers to star in Bollywood movies.” The insider added, "America might be losing Nick, but we still have a few other Jonas brothers!" Gossip Cop busted the report. At the time, we reached out to a rep for Chopra who confirmed the story was false. Jonas will also be starring in an ad for the upcoming Super Bowl, so the notion the singer was “leaving America” was inaccurate.
The following year, Star declared that Chopra was pregnant with Jonas’ baby. Of course, the report struck us odd since the couple hadn’t announced that Chopra was expecting a baby. But the tabloid claimed that the actress had a “baby bump” during New York Fashion Week. A source told the outlet that the pair more than likely conceived while on their honeymoon. The insider further revealed that Chopra was prepared to undergo IVF treatments to get pregnant "but obviously things took a more natural course. They wanted at least three or four kids, but they'll feel blessed with one healthy baby girl or boy." For apparent reasons, the story wasn’t true. If Chopra was pregnant, the baby would be nearly two by now.
When the tabloids aren’t asserting Chopra and Jonas are pregnant or moving, they’re rumors claiming the pair are having issues. In 2019, OK! proclaimed Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were divorcing after 177 days of marriage. The tabloid alleged that the couple fell out of love after they started to “really get to know each other.” A source said that the spouses “fought about everything — work, partying, spending time together. The bottom line was that Nick and Priyanka rushed into things... and now they're paying the price. Their marriage was hanging by a thread.” Gossip Cop, however, busted the absurd report. There was no evidence to even suggest that the pair was on the brink of divorce or having issues. Chopra recently revealed the work she and Jonas put in to keep their marriage strong amid their busy schedules, which includes spending time together every three weeks.
Not too long afterward, the Enquirer said that Jonas and Chopra planned to debut a reality show. Though no other outlets made this announcement, the tabloid declared, “Nick and Priyanka have been sharing lots of details about their life together on social media and are in talks about doing a reality show.” An insider added that the singer initially wasn’t on board with doing the show, but he changed his mind. The magazine insisted the couple were close to signing a deal, but Gossip Cop busted the phony story. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick Jonas stated that he was against his brothers doing a reality show. If the pop star wouldn't do a series about his brothers, why would he do one that would expose intimate details about his marriage?
Of course, we understand the obsession over the Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. That doesn’t mean the tabloids get to make stories up about them.
