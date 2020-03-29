Did Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Get Divorced?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra did not get a divorce last year, but a tabloid reported otherwise. Gossip Cop debunked the phony claim. As the passing months have gone by, it’s clear how ridiculous the story was.

A year ago, Gossip Cop debunked an article from OK! alleging that Jonas and Chopra were headed for divorce just a few months after getting married. The magazine reported that the stars wanted out of their marriage after “starting to really get to know each other” as newlyweds. “They’ve been fighting about everything,” a shady so-called “insider,” told the magazine. “The bottom line is that Nick and Priyanka rushed into things.” The source also contended that Jonas was starting to see Chopra’s more “controlling side” and her “temper,” and that his family was “begging” him to end things with the actress. Finally, the spiteful tipster speculated that Chopra would likely “make things difficult for Nick” by igniting a messy divorce battle if it came to that.

Upon investigating the claim, Gossip Cop found it to be totally absurd. Both husband and wife had frequently been sharing Instagram photos showing their love for one another. Jonas had also helped Chopra promote her latest project on Instagram. “Being a world changer. Looking beautiful every step of the way,” he said of his wife. Furthermore, we reached out to a spokesperson for Chopra who was qualified to speak on her behalf. The rep assured us that the story was nonsense. Chopra and Jonas were doing just fine.

One year later, not much has changed: Jonas and Chopra are still married, and still very much in love. In a new interview with Tatler published this week, Chopra said that despite her and her husband’s busy schedules, they always make sure to stay close. “We don’t go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other,” she said. “that’s a rule.” Jonas and Chopra also continue to celebrate their marriage on social media: Chopra posted a picture of her and Jonas cuddling in their home while self-quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak. Clearly, they’re still happily married.

Like any celebrity couple, the spouses deal with their fair share of bogus tabloid rumors. Just a few days after OK! ran this phony story, the National Enquirer claimed that the Chopra and Jonas were developing their own reality show, which of course would contradict the claim that they were on the brink of divorce. Gossip Cop also debunked that story, with Chopra’s spokesperson once again confirming for us that the story was untrue. As usual, time always shows these stories for the nonsensical tall tales they are.