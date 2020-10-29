Nick Jonas Has A Theory On Why The LA Dodgers Won The World Series

We at Gossip Cop are in the business of busting fake news. But Nick Jonas has recently jumped on the conspiracy train, and for once we are actually willing to consider a wacky tin foil hat theory.
A day after the Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series title in 32 years, Jonas began to float the idea of a "Jonas Blessing."
“The Dodgers won the World Series last night, and yet, no one is talking about the very, very obvious theme here,” he said in a video posted on his social media accounts. "To fully understand this conspiracy, we have to back things up to September 22, 2019.”
Jonas flashes to a photo of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in attendance at a Jonas Brothers concert with his fiancee Brittany Matthews.
“Cut to a few months later, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 54.”
Next, Jonas shows off a backstage pic at a December concert for the Jonas Brothers in Phoenix. “Who was there, you might ask? Oh, Cody Bellinger,” he said. “Cut to October 27, the Dodgers win the World Series.”
For the hat trick, Jonas shows snaps of F1 racer Lewis Hamilton backstage with his brothers. “Attended the Jonas Brothers concert in Paris on February 22," he says. "Just last week, he won his 92nd Grand Prix — the most of all time.”
He jokes that attendance at Jonas Brothers concerts is the opposite of the Drake Curse. "Just remember," he adds, "it’s not about how hard you practice, how naturally gifted you are, it’s about the 'Year 3000,’ ‘When You Look Me in the Eyes,’ ‘S.O.S.,’ and of course, ‘Sucker.' Congrats to those Jonas-loving athletes out there who were smart enough to come to a show. You deserve those championships."
Check out the entire video here: