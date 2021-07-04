Nick Cannon’s Net Worth: How His Rapidly Expanding Family Will Affect His Wealth

Nick Cannon recently made headlines when he announced he was expecting his seventh child, after having just welcomed twins into the world earlier this month. While the notorious baby daddy appears to be thrilled about becoming a dad once again, we can’t help but wonder how his rapidly expanding brood is affecting his wallet. Here’s a look into Nick Cannon’s net worth and how his kids are affecting his fortune.

Nick Cannon Found Success At An Early Age

Born on October 8th, 1980, Nick Cannon has been working since he was a kid. He got his start as a teenager on the Nickelodeon sketch show All That and its spin-off, The Nick Cannon Show. He then went on to create and host the hit MTV improv game show, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out, which first aired in 2005 and was revived in 2013.

Cannon also has two studio albums under his belt, as well as guest and recurring roles on TV shows like Up All Night, Real Husbands of Hollywood, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. But hosting seems to be his go-to go, with credits including the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, TeenNick Top 10, Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon, and Lip Sync Battle Shorties. Cannon’s longest-running hosting gig was for America’s Got Talent, which he emceed from 2009 until 2016. Currently, the 40-year-old entertainer fronts the Fox hit, The Masked Singer.

He Was Fired From ViacomCBS In 2020

Last year, the TV host created controversy after interviewing rapper Professor Griff on an episode of his podcast, Cannon’s Class. In 1989, Griff was famously kicked out of Public Enemy after telling The Washington Times he believed Jews were responsible for “the majority of wickedness that goes on across the globe.” When Griff reasserted this position during Cannon’s podcast, the host replied, “You’re speaking fact. There’s no reason to be scared of anything when you’re speaking the truth.”

Unsurprisingly, Cannon’s words sparked outrage. After initially refusing to apologize for his comments, he was fired by ViacomCBS, the parent company of MTV, VH1, and Nickelodeon. Two days later, however, Cannon changed his tune and issued a lengthy apology via Twitter, saying: “First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin.”

The host also said: “I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.”

While the belated apology did not win Cannon his ViacomCBS jobs back (which included Wild ‘N Out), the Fox network allowed him to continue hosting The Masked Singer. Then earlier this year, MTV had a change of heart and agreed to bring Cannon back to Wild ‘N Out, saying they believed the host had “taken responsibility for his comments” and “worked to educate himself.”

Nick Cannon Has Six Children (And Counting)

Now onto Nick Cannon’s kids. The controversial host currently has six children with four different mothers. He had his first two kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, with Mariah Carey back in April of 2011. Cannon and Carey were married in 2008, separated in 2014, and finalized their divorce in 2016. While he does not have to pay child support to his superstar ex, he is required to put away $5,000 a month in a trust for the twins.

In 2017, the former AGT host had his next child, Golden Sagon, with model Brittany Bell. Three years later, the duo had a daughter named Powerful Queen.

The following year, Cannon welcomed another pair of twins into the world — this time with baby mamma Abby De La Rosa. Zillion and Zion were born just this past June, bringing Cannon’s kid count to six.

But wait – there’s more! Shortly after the birth of Zillion and Zion, model Alyssa Scott confirmed via Instagram that she was expecting a child with Nick Cannon, a son they’ve already named Zen. That birth will bring the grand total of kids to seven, which has got to adding up for The Masked Singer host. Supporting seven children and their mothers is not cheap!

Luckily, The Masked Singer host believes he was born to be a dad. “I love children. Everybody knows that,” he said in a 2016 interview with ABC News. “Whether it’s having more of my own, or adopting, whatever, I love that process. Kids kind of bring that vibrant side [out] of me so whenever I can be a part of that process I’m with it.”

“We’re here to be fruitful and multiply,” he added. “That’s what our beings are made for, so we can raise our offspring up so they can have offspring, and [have] generations after generations.”

As for whether he hopes his kids will follow in his career footsteps, Papa Cannon says he doesn’t plan to raise seven child stars. “Me personally, I wouldn’t put my kids on television,” the former All That star told Ebony magazine. “Most aspiring child actors or child stars have a passion for it. But as easy as it is for me to say that I wouldn’t put my kids in it, if I saw that they really, really wanted to do and they had the drive, then I would fully support it.”

Nick Cannon’s Net Worth

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Nick Cannon’s net worth is estimated at $30 million. This figure includes a reported annual salary of $5 million for his current hosting duties. It’s also reported that the entertainer made $70,000 an episode while on America’s Got Talent, which he hosted for seven years.

While supporting seven kids will certainly be pricey for Cannon, we think he’ll be able to manage it. With all of his current hosting and producing credits—plus the years of income he earned and (hopefully) saved smartly as a teen and young adult—Cannon should be able to manage his costly fatherhood duties.