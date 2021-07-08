The Truth About Nick Cannon’s Love Life, Rumored Girlfriends, And Children

Congratulations to Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon’s girlfriend, who welcomed a son into the world at the end of June. The baby boy is her first child, but he certainly won’t grow up lonely. After all, Cannon is a father to six other children between three other women. The Wild N’ Out star has created a heck of a family tree for himself—and he has no regrets about the unusual arrangement. Find out his particular take on romantic relationships, then get the details on his former girlfriends and kids.

Nick Cannon Has No Interest In Monogamy

Given his dating history, it’s no surprise that Cannon is averse to monogamy. Not that he hasn’t tried! He told the expediTIously podcast in 2020 that he had always been faithful to Mariah Carey during their marriage. However, the experience opened his eyes to an alternative approach to relationships.

“I think I’ll never be able to be with just one woman again,” Cannon said. “I did it in marriage, I was very faithful in my marriage. The reason why we split up had nothing to do with infidelity, nothing like that. Once I stepped away from that, I [realized] that construct is not designed for me.”

Cannon has a primitive take on things, claiming “it’s not natural in [men’s] DNA” to be with one woman.

“It’s that hunting mentality,” he told Evelyn Lozada in an interview last year. “But it’s also like, ‘Yo, if we suppose to be fruitful and multiply… there’s not many creatures on earth that are monogamous.”

He has also half-jokingly cited his lupus diagnosis as a reason (or excuse) to stay single and avoid contraception. In 2017, he spoke about the autoimmune disease in an interview with Howard Stern.

“I feel like ‘Yo, I’m running out of time.’ Every time I think I’m doing good, then I got to go back to f–king hospital… I got to a space now where [I can say] I’m probably gonna die sooner than most people. I mean, that’s what the doctor said…

“But I’m living life like ‘F–k, I might die in the morning, so let’s f–k all night!’ So why wear condoms? I might not be here tomorrow!”

Who Does Nick Cannon Have Children With?

Cannon isn’t just a father of seven children between four women. He fathered four of those children between three moms in less than a year. Despite the ridiculously close timeline, Cannon maintains that he had all seven kids “on purpose.”

Mariah Carey

(Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Cannon married Mariah Carey on April 30, 2008. Her first pregnancy ended in a miscarriage, but exactly three years later, the singer gave birth to their twins, Monroe and Moroccan. (Fun fact: the latter was named after the Moroccan-decorated room where Cannon proposed to the pop diva.)

The couple separated in 2014 and their divorce was finalized in 2016. Despite Cannon’s history of rekindling things with past baby mamas, don’t believe rumors that they’re trying for another kid. However, they remain committed to drama-free co-parenting.

“It just made us say ‘Let’s co-exist for the betterment of our children,'” Cannon told Variety in June 2020. “We’re doing whatever we can to make sure their upbringing is as healthy as can possibly be and that we’re as healthy as we can possibly be. And that’s where we are to this day.”

But don’t expect Roe and Roc, as they’re affectionally called, to follow in their of their parents’ footsteps. Cannon says he wouldn’t deny them from pursuing their passions, but he’s not particularly interested in being a stage parent.

“I’d rather them be nuclear physicists or brain surgeons,” he said. “But I can’t control that. So if they want to be entertainers, I’ll support it.”

Brittany Bell

In February 2017, Cannon welcomed his third child, son Golden “Sagon” Cannon, with beauty pageant queen Brittany Bell. He reportedly broke the news to Roe and Roc while they were watching cartoons together.

“Just because my marriage was over didn’t mean I couldn’t continue my family,” he said in an interview with radio station Power 106.

Cannon and Bell had a second child, Powerful Queen Cannon in December 2020.

The curious thing is that through it all, Bell has never been considered Cannon’s girlfriend. He simply said they have a long history together, and that he wanted a baby mama who was “solid, spiritual and had the same views.”

“Mariah is my last ex” he clarified in an interview with The Breakfast Club. “Everybody else is people that I’ve known, loved, and cared for.”

Abby De La Rosa

Cannon was already hard at work creating new siblings for his future daughter during Bell’s last pregnancy. On June 14, 2021 (six months after Powerful Queen’s birth), DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

It marked the second time Cannon fathered multiples.

“I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy,” De La Rosa wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

She added, “Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support.”

Photos of Cannon are noticeably absent from De La Rosa’s Instagram feed. But in January, she suggested that she’s on board with a non-traditional arrangement.

“In 2020, the man who is now my children’s father and I reconnected… This isn’t a bs ‘love’ story, it’s a REAL story,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “His openness and honesty won my heart but above anything, he is my dearest friend and my partner [in] this world of mine. He changed my life in all the most unconventional ways, inspiring me to open my mind to the unknown when it came to loving outside of ‘labels’ and ‘ownership.'”

Alyssa Scott

Cannon’s latest baby mama is model Alyssa Scott. The two have never confirmed a relationship but were spotted at Nobu in Malibu back in October 2020. Scott also posted a pic of Cannon rubbing her very pregnant belly on Instagram for Father’s Day.

That’s right—she was the third woman expecting around the same time as Bell and De La Rosa. On June 23, less than 10 days after Zion and Zillion Heir were born, Scott gave birth to a boy, Zen. S. Cannon.

“I will love you for eternity,” she captioned in a post announcing the birth.

Congrats to The Masked Singer host on his many new bundles of joy.