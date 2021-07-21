Nick Cannon’s Daughter Monroe Channels Mom Mariah Carey In Adorable New Ad

Monroe Cannon has made a triumphant debut as a kid model thanks to her new campaign with the children’s clothing brand OshKoshBgosh and she channeled her famous mom Mariah Carey to do so. As the daughter of one of the most celebrated singers of all time as well as father-of-seven Nick Cannon, young Monroe was destined from birth to be talented. Now we’re wondering what talents Monroe’s twin brother, Moroccan, has been keeping secret.

Mariah Carey’s Only Daughter Monroe Cannon Makes Modeling Debut

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s daughter, Monroe Cannon, was featured in a viral ad for kid’s clothing brand OshKoshBgosh and it’s clear that the charming 10-year-old girl has the stage presence that made her parents famous. The 30-second ad featured Monroe rocking a pair of blue jean overalls and a black t-shirt. Her adorable brown hair was loose and hung in thick curls to the middle of her back.

In the first shot of the ad, she held a butterfly, a definite nod to her mom’s iconic 1997 album Butterfly. That’s not the only way the precocious 10-year-old resembled her mom. As she sat at a vanity table, Monroe held a hairbrush up to her mouth like it was a microphone and held her other hand to her ear, mimicking the way Carey posed as she hit her famous whistle notes. She also tossed her hair around and danced around like she was performing on stage for millions of fans, just like Mariah Carey.

Check Out The Adorable Ad Below!

The director of the ad, Stefon Bristol, couldn’t stop singing the little girl’s praises, writing in a tweet, “Check out this spot I directed for @OshKoshBgosh! Monroe Cannon channels her mother, #MariahCarey. She was a joy to work with!”

Check out this spot I directed for @OshKoshBgosh! Monroe Cannon channels her mother, #MariahCarey. She was a joy to work with! pic.twitter.com/xuQY8sHT7k — Stefon Bristol (@stefonbristol) July 20, 2021

Not only is young Monroe incredibly talented and a delight to watch, but she’s also the ultimate professional! That’s not bad for a kid who’s not even in middle school yet! Her parents have a ton of accolades under their belts after decades of maintaining successful careers in the entertainment industry, but the thing they’re probably most proud of is their fabulous twins.

