News Anchor Fired For Involvement In Adam Sandler Halloween Movie

Alaina Pinto in _Hubie Halloween_ movie
Netflix

A Boston news anchor has lost her job after making a cameo in Hubie Halloween, the latest Netflix film from Adam Sandler.

Alaina Pinto, a former morning anchor for WHDH, announced yesterday via Twitter that she was fired by the station earlier this week. It appears that her minor role in the flick was in violation of her contract with the station.

Pinto claims it was an unintentional offense. "I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me," she writes. "I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved."

In the film, which includes Sandler, Shaquille O'Neal, Maya Rudolph, and Kevin James, Pinto plays a morning news anchor for a fictional Boston TV station. She's seen sitting behind a news desk dressed as Harley Quinn for a Halloween-themed broadcast.

According to a report by boston.com, management at WHDH has not commented on the matter.

