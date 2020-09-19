New Report That Meghan Markle Is Pregnant...With Twins!

As for the names, the Sussexes have supposedly decided to name the twins after their respective mothers: Diana and Doria. Markle is reportedly relieved to be pregnant, as “they knew they might face an uphill battle.” Markle has “always wanted a daughter,” and “expanding their family became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s priority after quitting their royal duties.” The twins, however, will not be enough to “end the bitter family feud” according to Queen Elizabeth, and Middleton is more upset that Markle has “stolen HER dream of having the first royal twins in almost 600 years.”