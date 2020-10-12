New Report: Sharon Osbourne Behind Marie Osmond Quitting 'The Talk'

A recent report from a major tabloid claimed Sharon Osbourne supposedly drove Marie Osmond to quit The Talk. In the outlet’s newest issue, the claim was doubled down on. Gossip Cop reviewed both the original report and this newest update and can provide some much needed context to clear this rumor up for good.
Citing “dishy chatter,” the National Enquirer named Sharon Osbourne as a “key figure” in music legend Marie Osmond “ousting” from The Talk. Despite Osmond’s insistence that she left the show to “pursue other projects” and spend more time with her family, the tabloid insisted that it was actually Osbourne who drove the singer from the show.
A source told the outlet that Osbourne would “not put up with Marie trying to hog the spotlight.” In fact, the animosity had gotten so bad on set that Osbourne, along with fellow co-host Sheryl Underwood, “threatened to quit unless Marie was canned!” But now that Osmond is gone, her departure has supposedly sparked a “massive backlash–with fans now demanding Sharon get the axe instead,” the outlet breathlessly concluded.
Gossip Cop addressed the rumors of Sharon Osbourne being the driving force behind Marie Osmond’s decision to quit the show a few weeks back. In the original article, which this outlet foolishly cited, there were a number of reasons why Osmond supposedly decided to leave the show. A smaller budget, Osmond being a “softie and a pushover,” which didn’t fit in with the producer’s visions for the show, as well as the allegedly growing feeling that the show was going under were all listed as reasons for why Osmond quit.
One big factor, which the tabloid neglected to mention in either of its articles, that likely influenced Osmond’s departure is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Talk went on an unforeseen hiatus at the beginning of the year and had to completely retool its format in order to comply with health guidelines surrounding the deadly Covid-19 virus. That was a change that no one saw coming, particularly the newcomer to the show, Osmond.
Instead of relying on some unknown, unverified “insider” for our information, Gossip Cop decided to take the veteran performer’s word on the matter. During a virtual visit to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Osmond told Andy Cohen, “Don’t believe anything you read,” after being prompted to speak about the reported dispute. “Sharon and I are great friends,” Osmond continued, adding,
We're very different, we're both strong women, I mean, I've been in this business — this is my sixth decade! I've been around.
That decidedly doesn’t sound like a “pushover” or a “softie” to us. Gossip Cop already determined the Enquire’s first report on the feud was totally bogus, which makes this shameful attempt at a follow-up false as well. This outlet has a bad habit of making outlandish claims, particularly about Sharon Osbourne. The tabloid once claimed Osbourne was dying and had weeks to live. We definitively proved that the report was completely fabricated. Osbourne’s continued good health proves our decision was correct. This publication was also behind rumors that Ozzy Osbourne was upset that his wife let her hair go grey. It was utterly absurd and inaccurate. This tabloid has been proven to be a liar so often, it’s surprising it still has any readers left who trust it.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.