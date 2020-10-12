New Report: Sharon Osbourne Behind Marie Osmond Quitting 'The Talk'

That decidedly doesn’t sound like a “pushover” or a “softie” to us. Gossip Cop already determined the Enquire’s first report on the feud was totally bogus, which makes this shameful attempt at a follow-up false as well. This outlet has a bad habit of making outlandish claims, particularly about Sharon Osbourne. The tabloid once claimed Osbourne was dying and had weeks to live. We definitively proved that the report was completely fabricated. Osbourne’s continued good health proves our decision was correct. This publication was also behind rumors that Ozzy Osbourne was upset that his wife let her hair go grey. It was utterly absurd and inaccurate. This tabloid has been proven to be a liar so often, it’s surprising it still has any readers left who trust it.