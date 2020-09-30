New Report Says Meghan Markle Is Pregnant

She Is Actually Pregnant In The Photo…But It’s An Old Photo

The photograph on the cover does have a Markle sporting her baby bump. It’s from February 2019 when she was in New York City for her baby shower. In what can only be thought of as a deliberately misleading move, the tabloid used an old photo of the Duchess of Sussex and acted as if it was new evidence. It's easy to spot that this is an old photo because no one in the picture is wearing a mask.