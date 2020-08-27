New Report Claims Prince Harry Has Been Deported

Has Prince Harry really been deported as one tabloid claims? The rumor is serious, but Gossip Cop investigated it and found something different.
According to Woman’s Day, the president is personally examining Prince Harry’s legal status after the Sussexes purchased a home in California. “A source close to the White House” tells the notorious tabloid that “nothing would please Trump more than deporting Harry.” The article concludes with more or less a threat that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should not “be slagging off Trump publicly” if they don’t have their immigration status already set, with the implication being that the president will personally prevent their settling in the US.
The tabloid exaggerates between the headline and the article, as the headline implies the president has already said to “deport Harry.” The article itself is mostly speculation about Prince Harry’s immigration status, with color thrown in about Trump’s hatred of immigrants and dissenters. The headline would have you believe Prince Harry’s days are numbered, but that is simply not the case.
The Duke of Sussex is an extremely high profile individual, and he does not need to be worried about deportation. He’s a millionaire that's married to an American and is already here legally. The whole article has this vibe that the prince better watch out, but he’s going to be just fine.
Furthermore, we have no public indication that the president is looking to deport a royal family member. The president said he would refuse to provide security for the Sussexes but has made no tweet or public statement publicly attacking Prince Harry. The Sussexes released a statement saying they would pay for their security. It’s not really in character for the president to stealthily do anything, which further throws this article into suspicion.
The tabloid admits here that the Sussexes now own a home in California when just a few weeks ago, it called the couple broke and homeless. It said Markle ruined Princess Beatrice’s wedding, which Gossip Cop pointed out she didn’t even attend. Then there was the outrageous story about Prince Charles personally travelling to America so he could essentially kidnap Archie and return the child to England. All these stories indicate that the tabloid tends to publish whatever outrageous stories it can think of without any regard to the truth.
While the president does not seem to be a fan of the Sussexes, he hasn’t indicated a desire to kick them out of the country. Prince Harry has serious resources at his disposal and won’t be leaving America unless he really wants to.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.