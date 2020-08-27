New Report Claims Prince Harry Has Been Deported

The Tabloid Has A Shoddy Reputation With The Royals

The tabloid admits here that the Sussexes now own a home in California when just a few weeks ago, it called the couple broke and homeless. It said Markle ruined Princess Beatrice’s wedding, which Gossip Cop pointed out she didn’t even attend. Then there was the outrageous story about Prince Charles personally travelling to America so he could essentially kidnap Archie and return the child to England. All these stories indicate that the tabloid tends to publish whatever outrageous stories it can think of without any regard to the truth.