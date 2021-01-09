New Report Claims Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Are Back Together

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis recently announced the end of their seven-year engagement. One tabloid reports that the two have reconciled and started dating again. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, Wilde and Sudeikis “looked every inch the smitten couple as they reunited on December 20.” The two were caught talking “and embraced by their car.” Friends of the couple “are hoping that despite it all, they can mend things.” An insider said “they’re so good together and obviously still love one another. Perhaps announcing their split was just the jolt they needed to realize they’re not done yet?
It is true that Sudeikis and Wilde recently embraced in Los Angeles. It was a sweet gesture, but it’s not proof that the two have gotten back together. While the two announced their split in November, they actually ended the engagement at the beginning of the year. A source close to the couple told People, a far more reputable source than New Idea, that “it’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine.”
Sudeikis and Wilde will always be in each other’s lives thanks to their two children, so it’s really nice to see they have an arrangement that works. Wilde is dating Harry Styles now, whom she met while working on Don’t Worry Darling. The two romances had no overlap whatsoever and continue to have no overlap.
Gossip Cop also wants to point out how suspicious it is when a tabloid claims to know how friends of the couple feel. Real friends of celebrities never share their personal feelings with tabloids. This New Idea story wasn’t far fetched, the two look amicable in the recent photos, but it’s nothing more than bogus speculation.
Sudeikis and Wilde are not the first couple this tabloid has baselessly said are back together. A few months ago it reported that Courteney Cox and David Arquette were giving love a second. We busted that story by pointing out both have been in long-term relationships for years making a romantic reunion extremely unlikely. Like Sudeikis and Wilde, the two still raise children together and remain close.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are constantly at the center of New Idea reunion stories. The two apparently are raising a secret daughter in their re-purchased old home. Pitt and Aniston appeared together publicly a few times in 2020, but they are not dating. Wilde is dating Styles, not Sudeikis, so this story is completely bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
