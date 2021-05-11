New Report Claims Meghan Markle Has Already Given Birth To Daughter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced back in February that they were expecting their second child, a little girl, this summer. One tabloid is alleging that summer has come early for the couple, claiming the former actress gave birth a few weeks ago. Gossip Cop investigates.

Hiding Her Brith?

This week’s New Idea cover story is reporting the Duchess of Sussex already had her baby girl in California weeks ago, at least according to their neighbors. Apparently, Markle, who used to walk her dog Pula through the neighborhood with her son Archie, isn’t doing that so much anymore. “Harry is also laying low,” the neighbor claimed, noting “there’s been no sign of him going on his bike rides or going down to the beach with Pula. Everyone is assuming he’s by Meghan’s side being the doting dad.”

The outlet also alleges Prince Harry hinted at an earlier due date when he returned back to England for his grandfather’s funeral in April. Later in the article, another insider claims they’d doubt the couple would “even go out of their way to tell the royal family straight away” that they had a baby, referencing the Oprah interview where Prince Harry confessed he was not on great terms with his father and brother.

Still Pregnant

Despite the many reasons the outlet gave explaining why the couple would want to keep the new baby’s birth a secret, Gossip Cop can say this report is false. Markle appeared in a pretaped segment for Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World this past weekend looking very pregnant. “My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter,” the 39-year-old said at the fundraiser meant to raise money for the worldwide COVID vaccine distribution. “It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world.”

As for the supposed nosy neighbor, Markle and Harry’s disappearance from the neighborhood is probably due to the proximity of Meghan’s undisclosed due date. She was unable to fly to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral for that same reason

Same Old Story

This story is nothing new, literally. On May 6, Gossip Cop busted pretty much the same story from the same tabloid. However, this first article claims that Prince Harry rushed home after his grandfather’s funeral and took his wife to the hospital. As stated previously, there is no evidence that happened. Besides, it would be pretty hard to secretly give birth when you are one-half of one of the most famous couples on Earth.

