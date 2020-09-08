Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Supposedly Went To Mexico Together Last Year Celebrities Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Supposedly Went To Mexico Together Last Year
Truth About Scott Disick Proposing Marriage to Sofia Richie Celebrities Truth About Scott Disick Proposing Marriage to Sofia Richie
Lori Loughlin Shunned By New Neighbors And Facing Marriage Problems? News Lori Loughlin Shunned By New Neighbors And Facing Marriage Problems?
Did Katie Holmes 'Starve Herself' After Breakup With Jamie Foxx? Celebrities Did Katie Holmes 'Starve Herself' After Breakup With Jamie Foxx?
Royals

New Report Claims ‘It's Over’ Between Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

The cover of the September 14th issue of New Idea Magazine with a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on it.
(New Idea)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been under intense media scrutiny since they announced they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family early this year. A report blames that and homesickness for Prince Harry telling Markle “It’s Over!” Gossip Cop investigates the claim.

Divorce Papers Leaked And A ‘Heated Exchange’

A report this week in New Idea alleges the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently spotted having a spat at restaurant near their new home in Santa Barbara. The magazine quotes a witness as saying,

It looked like they were fighting. She was enjoying a glass of white wine and didn’t seem too fazed by it, but Harry was clearly frustrated.

Predictably, the tabloid paints Meghan Markle as the villain, something that has become the standard way the gossip media covers the former Suits actress. The outlet quotes a so-called “friend” as saying, “She is a very determined woman who is used to getting her own way. She runs rings around Harry which frustrates him and they butt heads.”

Prince Harry Not Adjusting To Life In LA

According to this supposed friend, Prince Harry is also missing England. The tipster tells the publication, “He feels like a fish our out of water and is very homesick. Life in the States during an ordinary time would feel alien to him, let alone during a pandemic.” Of course, the duke and duchess have adjusted just fine, performing numerous acts of charity during the Covid pandemic.

The children of the Preschool Learning Center at our Metro Hollywood building in Los Angeles got a wonderful surprise...

Posted by McCormack Baron Companies on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Not content to invent a “friend” of the royal couple, the tabloid also quotes a supposed “palace insider” as saying, “Word is getting around the Palace that he wants to come back and it’s just as the queen predicted. She always thought he’d realize he was way over his head in America.” This “source” also adds that Queen Elizabeth “has made it very clear that if he wants to pull the trigger on a homecoming, she will help.”

What About Those ‘Leaked Papers’

Accompanying the article is a photo that looks like divorce papers, but it turns out, the papers are from Markle’s divorce from her first husband, Trevor Engelson, whom she divorced in 2013, long before she ever met the duke. This is a typical bait and switch, something this tabloid, in particular, does all the time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a horse-drawn carriage on their wedding day
(Blueskynet/Shutterstock.com)

Here’s What’s Going On

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not on the verge of a divorce and Prince Harry is not struggling in the US. In fact, the duke and duchess just signed a deal with Netflix to produce documentaries and dramatic films with the streaming company. Details of the deal were not made public, but given Netflix’s history, it’s likely a lucrative deal for Markle and Prince Harry.

In the end, this is just another savage attack on Meghan Markle for no good reason. This is something Gossip Cop highlights week after week, yet the tabloids are relentless. Just a few days ago, we busted this very same tabloid for a ridiculous story claiming a “body language expert” has determined Markle and Prince Harry are not getting along based on an examination of a Zoom call the royal couple participated in. If any story deserved an eye-rolling emoji, it was this one. Like all the other stories, this was just one meant to portray Markle in a negative light, as someone controlling all of Prince Harry’s emotions and decisions. It was baseless and trashy, just like this latest story.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

    • H Hugh Scott

      Hugh Scott doesn’t believe aliens are hidden at Area 51 or that Elvis is alive, but he does believe birds are real and Meghan Markle isn’t treated fairly by the tabloids. He’s been writing about music, movies, and celebrities for most of his adult life after realizing stocking shelves in a paper warehouse in college wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

Related

Prince Andrew 'Abandoned' By Queen Elizabeth And 'Facing Trial Of The Century'?