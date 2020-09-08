New Report Claims ‘It's Over’ Between Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been under intense media scrutiny since they announced they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family early this year. A report blames that and homesickness for Prince Harry telling Markle “It’s Over!” Gossip Cop investigates the claim.
A report this week in New Idea alleges the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently spotted having a spat at restaurant near their new home in Santa Barbara. The magazine quotes a witness as saying,
It looked like they were fighting. She was enjoying a glass of white wine and didn’t seem too fazed by it, but Harry was clearly frustrated.
Predictably, the tabloid paints Meghan Markle as the villain, something that has become the standard way the gossip media covers the former Suits actress. The outlet quotes a so-called “friend” as saying, “She is a very determined woman who is used to getting her own way. She runs rings around Harry which frustrates him and they butt heads.”
According to this supposed friend, Prince Harry is also missing England. The tipster tells the publication, “He feels like a fish our out of water and is very homesick. Life in the States during an ordinary time would feel alien to him, let alone during a pandemic.” Of course, the duke and duchess have adjusted just fine, performing numerous acts of charity during the Covid pandemic.
Not content to invent a “friend” of the royal couple, the tabloid also quotes a supposed “palace insider” as saying, “Word is getting around the Palace that he wants to come back and it’s just as the queen predicted. She always thought he’d realize he was way over his head in America.” This “source” also adds that Queen Elizabeth “has made it very clear that if he wants to pull the trigger on a homecoming, she will help.”
Accompanying the article is a photo that looks like divorce papers, but it turns out, the papers are from Markle’s divorce from her first husband, Trevor Engelson, whom she divorced in 2013, long before she ever met the duke. This is a typical bait and switch, something this tabloid, in particular, does all the time.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not on the verge of a divorce and Prince Harry is not struggling in the US. In fact, the duke and duchess just signed a deal with Netflix to produce documentaries and dramatic films with the streaming company. Details of the deal were not made public, but given Netflix’s history, it’s likely a lucrative deal for Markle and Prince Harry.
In the end, this is just another savage attack on Meghan Markle for no good reason. This is something Gossip Cop highlights week after week, yet the tabloids are relentless. Just a few days ago, we busted this very same tabloid for a ridiculous story claiming a “body language expert” has determined Markle and Prince Harry are not getting along based on an examination of a Zoom call the royal couple participated in. If any story deserved an eye-rolling emoji, it was this one. Like all the other stories, this was just one meant to portray Markle in a negative light, as someone controlling all of Prince Harry’s emotions and decisions. It was baseless and trashy, just like this latest story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.