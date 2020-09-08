New Report Claims ‘It's Over’ Between Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

In the end, this is just another savage attack on Meghan Markle for no good reason. This is something Gossip Cop highlights week after week, yet the tabloids are relentless. Just a few days ago, we busted this very same tabloid for a ridiculous story claiming a “body language expert” has determined Markle and Prince Harry are not getting along based on an examination of a Zoom call the royal couple participated in. If any story deserved an eye-rolling emoji, it was this one. Like all the other stories, this was just one meant to portray Markle in a negative light, as someone controlling all of Prince Harry’s emotions and decisions. It was baseless and trashy, just like this latest story.