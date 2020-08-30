New Report Claims Alia Shawkat Is Pregnant With Brad Pitt's Baby

A new report from a magazine is claiming that Alia Shawkat is pregnant with Brad Pitt’s baby. Could this possibly be true? Gossip Cop looked into the recent story.
“Girlfriend Alia Having Brad’s Baby” reads the headline on the cover of the latest issue of Life & Style. According to the magazine, Alia Shawkat and Brad Pitt are expecting their first child together, and the cover notes that the news has sent Pitt’s former wives, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, "spiraling." The accompanying article recounts Shawkat and Pitt’s friendship that took a very dramatic turn. The magazine’s source spills that following his split from Jolie, Pitt asked Shawkat to move in with him. The insider then states that “friends” of the two are buzzing with excitement that Shawkat is expecting. The publication uses photos of the actress wearing loose-fitting clothes as evidence.
The source notes that while Pitt and Shawkat are reportedly ecstatic about the news, not everyone shares the same sentiments. “You can imagine who just isn’t, Angie,” the source claims. The insider adds, “Her kids having a step-sibling and Alia becoming a permanent part of their lives just isn’t something she’s ready to deal with. She’s furious." As for Aniston, the insider states that the Friends star had “fallen back in love” with Pitt, but then things got serious with Shawkat. The magazine says that Aniston is “putting on a brave face” in light of the rumors Shawkat is carrying Pitt’s child, but Aniston is also “devastated about how quickly things have progressed with Brad and Alia.”
Pitt, the publication’s insider suggests, is currently focusing on the positive as he awaits the arrival of his newborn. The source further claims that Pitt is pampering Shawkat, but the actress is not putting any pressure on Pitt regarding marriage. The informant further states that Brad hopes Jolie and Aniston can “take a step back” to reassess their feelings towards the situation. “Brad wants everyone to be happy and get along. He loves the idea of being one big, eclectic family,” concludes the source.
There are a few problems with this sketchy tale. The major issue is that Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat aren’t together. It has been reported by Page Six that Pitt is involved with German model Nicole Poturalski. Also, a rep for Pitt has denied the idea of Shawkat being pregnant with his child. Moreover, Gossip Cop has continuously corrected the narrative that Jennifer Aniston has romantically reunited with Pitt. Therefore, we’re dismissing this latest bogus story.
It’s no surprise that the tabloids would continue to try and assert that Pitt and Shawkat had some sort of relationship. Last month, we busted In Touch, an affiliate of Life & Style, for alleging that Pitt and Shawkat were engaged. Once again, the story maintained that Pitt was “leaving Aniston in the dust” for Shawkat. Gossip Cop, however, reached out to a spokesperson for Pitt, who assured us the piece was false.
Two months ago, Life & Style incorrectly reported that Pitt and Shawkat were moving in together. A dubious insider told the publication that after months of dating, Pitt and Shawkat were ready to take “their relationship to the next level.” Gossip Cop corrected this phony article after speaking to a trusted source of the two, who told us the narrative was “completely absurd.”
