New Report Claims Alia Shawkat Is Pregnant With Brad Pitt's Baby

The source notes that while Pitt and Shawkat are reportedly ecstatic about the news, not everyone shares the same sentiments. “You can imagine who just isn’t, Angie,” the source claims. The insider adds, “Her kids having a step-sibling and Alia becoming a permanent part of their lives just isn’t something she’s ready to deal with. She’s furious." As for Aniston, the insider states that the Friends star had “fallen back in love” with Pitt, but then things got serious with Shawkat. The magazine says that Aniston is “putting on a brave face” in light of the rumors Shawkat is carrying Pitt’s child, but Aniston is also “devastated about how quickly things have progressed with Brad and Alia.”