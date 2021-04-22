New Plant-Based PopSockets Are A Perfect Way To Cut Down On Plastic

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Plastic use and the resulting waste and environmental impact it produces has increasingly become more worrisome over the years. In response, a number of corporations have released plans towards creating more environmentally sustainable products, including the manufacture of that handy piece of plastic stuck on the back of your cell phone.

That’s right, PopSockets recently launched the PopGrip Plant, an eco-friendlier phone grip comprised of corn starch, castor beans, and canola oil. Retailing for just $15 exclusively at PopSockets.com, the plant-based product is currently available in two colors, Light Jade and Ice Blue, with additional styles available this fall.

(PopGrip Plant in Light Jade)

This new effective, attractive, and eco-friendlier phone essential is the result of PopSockets’ 2019 push to reduce their carbon footprint. Part of the goal was to utilize recycled, compostable, ocean-bound, and plant-based materials.

The current PopGrip Plant is just the first iteration in what CEO David Barnett plans to be an ongoing effort to overhaul their entire collection of products.

“At PopSockets we are committed to a sustainable future.” Barnett told PR Newswire. “We’re focused on not only product innovation but also partnerships that offer short- and long-term solutions for carbon reduction. We expect to continually improve over time, and a key part of our efforts will be an increase in the use of plant-based materials throughout the entire PopSockets product line.”

Additionally, in honor of Earth Day (which PopSocket is honoring all month long), the popular phone accessory brand has a featured collection for Earth Month 2021. With fun plant, landscape, and animal designs, 50% of each sale (product retails at $15) will be donated to various environmental charities.

From ease of holding to serving as an impromptu stand, we all know just how useful these little phone grips can be. And if we can help make the planet a better place in the process, seems like a win-win to us.

You can get your own PopGrip Plant PopSocket or Earth Month 2021 collection at PopSockets.com.