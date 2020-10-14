New PBS Series To Reveal Inside Look At The Royal Family's Private Travel

Ever wonder how the British royal family gets around? PBS’s new show, Secrets of Royal Travel, gives viewers an exclusive look inside the luxurious private trains and planes that have taken the Queen and her clan around the globe for more than a century. Featuring fascinating archival footage and interviews with insiders who traveled alongside the monarchs, this two-part special is a must-watch for anyone obsessed with the royals.
Airing on Sunday, November 15, the first episode—Secrets of the Royal Train—dives deep into the history of the most luxurious locomotives in history. From Queen Victoria’s 23-karat-gold-painted railway car to the swanky, modern train that transports Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and the rest of today’s royal family, you’ll be brought aboard spectacular settings that have remained private up until now.
Secrets of the Royal Flight, which airs on the following Sunday, November 22, gives viewers a first-class look at how the royals brought extravagance to the skies. The episode details exciting in-air journeys aboard Her Majesty's private planes, featuring fascinating stories from pilots and crew members. From the Queen's 44,000-mile Commonwealth tour in 1953 to the somber day the body of the beloved Princess Diana was flown back to London, you'll learn all about the royal family's glamorous, jet-setting adventures.
Secrets of Royal Travel premieres Sundays, November 15 and 22, 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET. It will also stream on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App.