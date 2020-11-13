New Kids On The Block Members: Where Are They Now?

In a post on the band's official website, he wrote, "I have never been outed by anyone but myself. I did so almost twenty years ago. I never knew that I would have to do it all over again publicly just because I reunited with NKOTB! I have lived my life very openly and have never hidden the fact that I am gay. Apparently the prerequisite to being a gay public figure is to appear on the cover of a magazine with the caption, 'I am gay'.