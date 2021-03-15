New Development Hints At Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez’s Future

Everyone was shocked to hear that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had split when news broke a few days ago, especially us. However, later reports clarified that the two were actually still working through their issues as a couple. Now, there’s been yet another development, and it offers a hopeful glimpse at what the future could hold for Lopez and Rodriguez.

According to TMZ, the two have been working through their issues together, but its source reveals that their problems don’t involve a third person — that is, the status of their relationship hasn’t changed due to the allegations surrounding Rodriguez and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. Prior reports about Lopez and Rodriguez’s reaction to those accusations said that they were effectively unphased by them, which seems to still be true. Even without the possibility of infidelity, celebrity relationships are tricky, especially with a pandemic complicating work and travel, so it’s understandable that the two might be struggling.

When news first broke of the possible split, many noticed that Jennifer Lopez was alone in the Dominican Republic for work and assumed that she’d been separated from her fiance for weeks or months. Now, TMZ’s insider tells the outlet that Alex Rodriguez has actually been taking regular trips to see her, which was verified by the fact the Rodriguez shared an Instagram story of his view from his place in the Dominican Republic and tagged Lopez in it. “Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward,” he wrote on the picture.

As TMZ noted, there’s a strong possibility that his latest trip had been planned before the incorrect breakup news circulated, and by going, despite all of the split talk, is a good sign for their future together. Given that Lopez and Rodriguez both told the outlet that they’re not single and that they’re working on their problems, things could be looking up for their relationship.

